The second-seeded Park View High School softball team crushed seventh-seeded Phoebus HS 18-4 in five innings on Monday evening in a 3A regional quarterfinal contest in South Hill.
The victory improved the Lady Dragons to 9-3 on the season and earned Park View a home semifinal contest on Wednesday against the winner of Tabb/Southampton with a berth in the regional title game on the line.
Lady Dragons’ senior pitcher Erin Bailey earned the victory in the circle, allowing only one hit and one earned run while striking out nine with six walks.
The Lady Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and then scored seven runs in the second and nine in the fourth on the way to the lopsided victory.
Park View rapped out 14 hits on the day as Kaylee Coker and Tori Powell both had inside-the-park homeruns in the second inning.
Ashlyn Lewis went 3 for 4 for Park View at the plate and scored three runs with 2 RBI. Coker went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and three runs scored while Carrington Sasser went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and two runs scored.
Tori Powell and Jordyn Jackson both went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and scored two runs apiece while Alex Love and Avery Evans went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and a RBI apiece. Paige Springer had a hit and added a RBI while Danasia Sturdivant and Elizabeth Powell both scored a run.
The Lady Dragons played without the services of Lizzie Wesson who dislocated her right knee in the regular season finale against Nottoway HS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.