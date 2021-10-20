Trailing 21-18 midway through the fourth quarter, the Park View High School varsity football team had their backs squarely against the wall after visiting Franklin HS stopped them on fourth down near midfield.
A 25-yard run by the Broncos’ tailback gave Franklin a first and goal inside of the Dragons’ 10-yard line.
The Park View defense however would hang tough, stopping Franklin on fourth and goal to get the ball back at their 7-yard line with 4:27 left to play.
The Dragons got out of the deep hole when Tomar Logan burst outside for a 16-yard gain.
Park View converted a fourth down play a minute later when Logan hit Karatavion Thomas with a 13-yard pass completion. A personal foul penalty against the Broncos advanced the ball to midfield.
The opportunity for a comeback win however stopped there when Franklin came up with a sack on fourth down and only had to take a knee to run out the clock on a hard-fought Tri-Rivers District victory.
The win improved the Broncos to 2-5 overall and 2-1 in the district while Park View fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the district.
It was announced at the contest that Park View’s next two opponents – Sussex Central and Brunswick – would not be able to play due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
The Dragons are scheduled to return to action when they travel to face Southampton HS on Tuesday, October 26 before playing at Surry HS on Friday, October 29.
Park View coach Tony Whittingham, Jr., said the cancellations and postponements are just part of the landscape during the COVID-19 plagued season.
“I think as a team we are progressing,” he said. “We’ve had injuries but the next tier of players are stepping up. We are certainly happy with the effort. I looked at our line of scrimmage tonight and we only had one upperclassmen out there. This whole COVID thing has been horrible for teams as far as getting kids ready to play. We played last Friday and had to turn around and prepare to play on Tuesday. You can’t really practice with that kind of quick turnaround. It has been an interesting year.”
The Dragons took the opening kickoff last Tuesday night and went to work as Dennis Alexander, Tylik Minor and Logan effectively moved the ball on the ground. Alexander had a 16-yard run on the drive and picked up eight yards two rushes later to move the ball into the redzone. A 6-yard run by Minor advanced the ball inside of the 10-yard line and he scored from 4-yards out for a 6-0 lead at the 7:15 mark of the opening quarter.
Franklin answered on their first possession as a 33-yard run advanced the Broncos into the Park View redzone. After two incomplete passes and a 1-yard rush, Franklin quarterback Kenaz Jones completed a 7-yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal. A successful PAT gave the Broncos a 7-6 lead at the 2:56 mark of the opening quarter.
The Dragons came right back on offense and went to work as a 33-yard run by Logan on the final play of the first quarter moved Park View to the Franklin 30-yard line. Logan followed with runs of 18 and 12 yards to gain a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line where Minor pushed the ball across the goal line for a touchdown and a 12-7 lead at the 11:06 mark of the second quarter.
Franklin would once again answer as a 24-yard pass completion from Jones moved the Broncos to midfield and the Broncos hit paydirt with a 32-yard touchdown pass. A successful 2-point pass conversion gave Franklin a 15-12 lead.
Park View went back to the ground attack on their next series as two 15-yard runs by Minor moved the Dragons inside of the Broncos’ redzone.
Minor scored his third touchdown of the night with a 1-yard run at the 3:13 mark of the second quarter to give Park View an 18-15 lead.
The Broncos moved near midfield on their next series but DeAndre Watson came up with a sack for Park View on third down and a fourth down pass fell incomplete allowing the Dragons to take the lead to the halftime break.
Franklin took the second half kickoff and went back to work as a 24-yard pass completion gave the Broncos a first down at the Park View 23-yard line.
On third and goal, Jones threw a 1-yard touchdown pass for a 21-18 lead with 4:18 left to play in the third quarter.
The Dragons coughed the ball up on their next possession and Franklin took over near midfield.
Both teams stopped each other on fourth down plays to start the final quarter before Franklin made a final deep drive into Park View territory.
Logan led the Dragons with 147 yards rushing on 19 carries while Minor added 69 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Unofficial Statistics
PVF
First downs………………….1610
Rushes-yds………………..46-246 18-121
Passes……………………....2-6-0 12-22-0
Passing yds………………….26 120
Fumbles-lost………………...5-1 0-0
Penalties-yds………………..6-44 8-51
Punts-avg……………………0-0 0-0
PV Rushing – Alexander 8-40, Logan 19-147, Minor 14-69, Watson 5-(-10). Passing – Logan 1-2-0-13; Watson 1-4-0-13. Receiving – Logan 1-13, K. Thomas 1-13.
