The South Hill All-Stars overcame an opening day loss to eventual state champion Lunenburg to win two straight elimination games and advance to the Final Four before falling 6-3 to Lunenburg last Tuesday night in the Virginia Dixie Youth Division 2 Minor League state tournament in Madison Heights.
South Hill got off to a good start in the top of the second inning when Jhamarion Davis reached base after being hit by a pitch and Everette Wray reached on a bunt single. Davis scored later in the inning on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.
Lunenburg answered with four runs in the bottom of the second but South Hill cut the lead to 4-2 in the top of the third inning when Bryce DeJarnett led off with a single and went to second on a sacrifice by Colton Chapman. After Samuel Walsh walked to load the bases, Blaze Durham singled to drive in DeJarnett.
South Hill cut the lead to 4-3 in the top of the fourth when Kelbie House and Davis reached after being hit by a pitch and Wray walked to load the bases. Connor Evans followed with a RBI groundout.
Lunenburg added two runs in the bottom of the fourth to open up a 6-3 lead.
South Hill loaded the bases in the fifth inning but could not get the big hit they needed.
Ayden Newell led South Hill with two hits in the game while Durham, Kale Daniel, Wray and DeJarnett added one apiece.
C. Walker and R Nowlin led Lunenburg with two hits in the game while Hite and Williams added one apiece.
Durham, Jacari Burnette, and Wray handled the pitching duties for South Hill in the contest while Overby, Long and Reese pitched for Lunenburg.
