Dr. D Sports: Pro Golf in Turmoil

The 122nd playing of the United States Open Golf Championship will kick off on Thursday at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass., amid one of the most unusual times in professional golf history.
Prior to last week, I thought professional golf was really as good as it has ever been. There are so many great young stars from around the world playing on tour and the excitement at every PGA stop is simply thrilling each and every week.
The PGA Tour however was shaken last week when the LIV Golf professional tour kicked off with the first event of its invitational series at the Centurion Club outside of London. Former PGA stars including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell all played.
News broke later in the week that other PGA stars like Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez were also joining the LIV tour.
The PGA Tour responded quickly, suspending all of the golfers who are members of the tour.
For the short term, this is creating somewhat of a mess across professional golf. The big question right now is what will the four Majors do going forward?
The US Open is allowing players from the LIV Tour to play this week if they had previously qualified.
I am sure PGA Tour and European Tour officials will be lobbying the Majors not to allow LIV tour members to play in the future.
The LIV Tour which is funded by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Araba, is throwing huge amounts of money at PGA stars. Johnson and Mickelson both received well over 100 million dollars as a signing bonus. Charl Schwartzel, who captured the first event this past weekend in London, pocked 4.75 million dollars for first place in the 54-hole event.
This is certainly a fluid situation and one that will likely have many twists and turns over the upcoming days and months.
Looking at this week’s US Open, my favorites coming in include No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who is looking for his second major of the year. PGA champion Justin Thomas is playing well as is Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, Rory McIlroy and Matthew Fitzpatrick.
My longshots this week include Max Homa and Corey Conners.
I had a chance to travel down to Southern Pines, NC two weeks ago for the US Women’s Open Championship at Pine Needles.
Crowds were massive at the tournament as women’s professional golf has never been more popular.
There are so many young talented women in the game today with players like Minjee Lee, who captured the US Open title, Lexi Thompson, Ko Jin-young, Brooke Henderson Lydia Ko, Inbee Park and sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda,
One of the veterans who played in perhaps one of the final tournaments of her career was Michelle Wie West.
Wie was a star from the beginning on the LPGA Tour and while she did not win as often as expected, she had a great career that was highlighted by winning the US Open at Pinehurst back in 2014.
Wie has a 2-year-old daughter and said recently that she was stepping away from the game for more time with her family.
All-Region Picks
Park View HS baseball standouts Jaxton Shook and Jaxson Hatcher were recently named as 3A All-Region honorable mention selections.
New Kent’s Joe Buchman was named the region player of the year while Trevor Ronan from New Kent was named coach of the year.
