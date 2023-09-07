Phoenix XC Team Shows Promise

The Mecklenburg County High School cross-country team made a great showing in its first meet of the season last week at the Bengal Clash at the River Invitational.
“I am just so proud of all of our runners,” said Coach Jamie Beatty. “For the first time, we had all of our runners, no matter what race they were in, finish in under 40 minutes. This is a major accomplishment because some of our team members have never run a 5K before.”
The Mecklenburg varsity girls’ team finished fifth out of 14 teams and was the top Piedmont District team to compete at the event.
Cassie Currin placed ninth out of 107 racers with a time of 21:45 while Natalie Adams finished in 25:02, Olivia Hayes 25:26, Lilian Beatty 25:32 and Isabella Beatty, 26.23.
Conner Malone led the varsity boys’ team with a time of 20:39 while Russell Sager finished in 22:02.
Rafferty Lee and Ryan Fording led the Phoenix with a time of 26.57 in the JV race while Keeli Mills recorded a time of 30:49.
Ava Bourne recorded a time of 15:52 in the Middle School 3000 Meter race.
“We are really looking to do great things this season and would love the community's support,” said Coach Beatty. “Please plan to join the team and watch them race at their first home meet on September 27 with the girls racing at 5:00 p.m. and the boys starting at 5:45. Also, mark your calendars for the 1st Annual Phoenix Fall 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run on October 14. Grab your friends and family and enjoy a morning of exercise on the MCHS campus. The 5K Run/Walk will begin and end in the MCHS football stadium while traveling alongside the agricultural farm, fishing pond, former railroad bed, and athletic fields. The event is open to all members of the community, young and old, and will be a great way to see the beautiful school complex. Those wanting to participate can register on runsignup.com or at the MCHS office. This will be a fundraiser for the Phoenix Cross Country Team. The team is currently looking for sponsorship for this event, so please contact Coach Beatty if you are interested in helping in any way.”
