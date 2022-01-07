The Brunswick High School boys’ varsity basketball team played hard but went 0-3 last week against some good competition in the Tri-City Holiday Classic which was played at Petersburg and Hopewell High Schools.
The local team fell 67-58 to eventual tourney champion Prince George HS in their opener last Tuesday evening before falling 76-59 to the host Petersburg team on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs ended the tournament on Thursday, falling 82-46 to Dinwiddie HS in the seventh-place game. The loss was the sixth straight for Brunswick and dropped the Bulldogs to 3-7 on the season.
The Generals got off to a good start, jumping out to a 20-11 lead in the first quarter. Jayshun Jones led the Dogs with four points over the first eight minutes.
Jaheim Hicks scored eight points in the second quarter but Dinwiddie outscored Brunswick 16-10 to take a 36-21 lead to the halftime break.
Jamarkel Mays, who was named to the All-Tournament team, had 11 of his 13 points in the second half for the Bulldogs but the Generals continued to pull away on the way for the lopsided victory.
Long led Dinwiddie with 23 points while Butler added 14.
Mays was the only player in double digits for Brunswick with 13 points.
Dinwiddie……….20 16 20 26 - 82
Brunswick……….11 10 12 13 – 46
Dinwiddie – Clayton 6, Hayes 2, Butler 14, Capers 1, Jos. Miller 12, Jer. Miller 5, Wells 4, McNair 12, Long 23, Rose 3.
Brunswick – Hicks 8, Sadler 4, Pearson 3, Tra. Jones 4, Hayes 2, Jay. Jones 8, Mays 13, Parham 4.
Petersburg, 76-59
Petersburg broke out of a tight game and pulled away with a 23-11 run in the third quarter to pick up a 76-59 win over Brunswick HS last Wednesday night.
The Wave jumped out to an 18-15 lead in the first quarter and outscored Brunswick 17-14 in the second quarter to take a 35-29 lead to the halftime break.
Christopher Fields and Jamari Garatt scored nine points apiece in the third quarter as Petersburg increased its lead to 58-40 and then cruised down the stretch.
Mays led Brunswick with 17 points in the game while Trajhen Jones scored 12 and Jamalachi Pearson added 10.
Fields led Petersburg with 26 points while Garatt added 21.
Brunswick……15 14 11 19 – 59
Petersburg……18 17 23 18 – 76
Brunswick – Sadler 3, Tra. Jones 12, Jay. Jones 9, Mays 17, Pearson 10, Moore 2, Parham 2, Anderson 4.
Petersburg – Claiborne 7, Lawrence 9, Lundy 4, Garatt 21, Fields 26, Traynhm 3, Hodges 2, Johnson 4.
Prince George, 67-58
Prince George HS used a 22-12 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 67-58 win over the Bulldogs in the tournament opener.
Brunswick got off to a good start in the game, taking a 16-14 first quarter lead as seven different players got into the scoring column for the local team.
Mays scored nine points in the second quarter as Brunswick outscored Prince George 19-18 to take a 35-32 lead to the halftime break.
Prince George cut into the lead in the third quarter and then pulled away in the fourth.
Mays led Brunswick with 21 points while Jay. Jones added 13.
Curtis Allen led Prince George with 19 points while Shawn Long added 18.
Brunswick………16 19 11 12 – 58
Prince George…...14 18 13 22 - 67
Brunswick – Hicks 6, Sadler 1, Tra. Jones 5, Jay. Jones 13, Mays 21, Pearson 6, Anderson 4.
Prince George – Lambert 13, Long 18, Ander 4, Griffin 3, Allen 19, Gray 7, Rose 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.