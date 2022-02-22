Dragons Edge Norcom 56-53 in Regional Play

Tomar Logan’s layup with eight seconds left gave Park View a three-point lead and the third-seeded Park View High School boys’ basketball team hung on for a 56-53 win over 14th seeded I. C. Norcom HS out of Portsmouth on Monday night in a Class 3, Region A first round contest in South Hill.
The win improved the Dragons to 10-6 on the season and advances them to a regional quarterfinal contest on Wednesday night at home against 11th seeded New Kent HS. Norcom finished its season with an 0-15 record.
The home team got off to a good start in the game as buckets by Cameron Hayes and T. J. Alexander gave Park View an 8-4 lead at the 4:44 mark of the opening quarter.
Norcom answered with a pair of buckets to close the deficit to one but Tamarion Thomas hit a trey and Logan and Amonte Farrar added buckets over the final minute to give the Dragons a 15-9 lead.
Norcom scored the first six points of the second quarter to knot the score at 15 but Park View went on a 9-0 run to take a 26-19 lead at the 2:08 mark of the second quarter on a pair of free-throws by Alexander.
Norcom scored the final four points of the stanza to cut the Park View lead to 26-21 at the halftime break.
A driving layup by Jaheem Smith gave the Dragons a 33-26 lead at the 5:01 mark of the third quarter but Norcom answered with a 9-3 run to take a 40-38 lead at the 1:28 mark of the stanza.
Buckets by Hayes and Alexander gave Park View a 42-40 lead going to the final quarter.
Norcom went on a 7-0 run midway through the final stanza to take a 49-48 lead at the 3:58 mark before Park View got four straight free-throws from Logan and a bucket by Alexander to take a 54-51 lead with 1:59 to play.
Norcom hit two free-throws at the 1:31 mark to cut the lead to 54-53 before Logan scored with eight seconds left to increase the lead to three.
Norcom came up with a steal with three seconds to play as a desperation shot at the buzzer fell just short.
Logan led Park View with 15 points while Alexander scored 14.
Sonny Branch, Brenden Pratt, Raheim Grant and Jaden Ratliff all scored 10 points apiece for Norcom.
Park View……15 11 16 14 - 56.
IC Norcom…….9 12 19 13 - 53
Park View – Alexander 14, Smith 7, T. Thomas 3, Logan 15, Farrar 2, Hayes 8, K. Thomas 2.
IC Norcom – Gary 6, Branch 10, White 7, Pratt 10, Grant 10, Ratliff 10.
