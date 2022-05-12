PV Girl's Soccer honors Seniors

The Park View High School girls’ soccer team honored its senior players and family members on Senior Night at Dragon Field last Tuesday night. Pictured from the left on the front are Micheila Parks, Cadence Kille, Ahmyah Hicks, Tamya Garnes and Nakya Garnes. Senior Cortney White is not pictured. The match against Colonial Heights HS was postponed six minutes in when a thunderstorm moved through the area with no score in the contest. (Dennis Smith)