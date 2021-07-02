Dr. D Sports: Meet CC at Hardee Ford

Hardee Ford in South Hill is hosting Palmer Springs superstar and professional softball player Odicci “CC” Alexander for a meet and greet on July 3 from 1-2 p.m. at the dealership on West Danville Street.
Fans will have a chance to get an autograph and take a picture with the superstar who has set the softball world on fire this summer.
It was announced last week that Alexander has signed her second professional softball contract with Athlete’s Unlimited for the organization’s second season.
Alexander, who is currently playing for the USSA Pride in Florida, will join the league which will take place from August 28 – September 27 at the Parkway Banks Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois.
Athlete’s Unlimited has a 60-playe roster which is split into four teams each week during the season. Players score points based on how they perform and how their team performs. At the end of the five weeks, one individual champion will be crowned. USA Olympic team pitcher Cat Osterman is expected to return to the league to defend her title.
Alexander had a tremendous career for JMU, finishing with a career ERA of 2.18 and a record in the circle of 81-18. She finished with 712 career strikeouts which is third in the Lady Dukes record book behind Jailyn Ford and Megan Good who are teammates of Alexander on the USSA Pride.
Alexander was named the Softball American NCAA pitcher of the year this season and is a finalist for Best Female College Athlete ESPY award.
She is a three-time NFCA All-American.
After JMU’s historic run to the College World Series, the Lady Dukes finished the season ranked No. 4 in the final college softball poll.
It is the first time in program history that JMU has finished ranked in the Top 5 in the national poll.
3 PV Athletes Compete at State
Three Park View High School track and field athletes recently competed in the VHSL Class 3 Championships at Liberty University.
Sophomore Makeria King finished 14th in the Girls 100 Meter Dash with a time of 13.06. She finished ninth in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 26.70 and finished 15th in the Long Jump with a leap of 14-08.75.
Senior Nyjae Talley finished 15th in the Girls Discus Throw with a distance of 71.01.
Junior Jahir Magana finished 15th in the Boys Discus Throw with a distance of 84-10 and 16th in the Shot Put with a distance of 37-06.50.
