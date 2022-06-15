(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 76 in the series.)
With time quickly running out on this series, included here is an overview of even more deserving athletes in Park View High School’s rich history. Even with this list, there are countless others that were instrumental to the tremendous success of the Dragons’ sports programs over the years. Following this article, there are only three left in the series as the top male and female athletes in Park View HS history are named and a final article that focuses on what has been the foundation of the athletic program’s success over the years.
Rick Hendrick
A talented athlete at Park View, Palmer Springs’ native Rick Hendrick, Class of 1967, considered a professional baseball career following graduation before pursuing a co-op work study program with NC State University and Westinghouse Electric Company in Raleigh, NC.
After becoming the youngest automobile dealership owner in the country and with his chain beginning to grow, Hendrick founded All Star Racing in 1984 and as the saying goes, the rest is history.
Hendrick serves as owner of Hendrick Motorsports, co-owner of JR Motorsports and the founder of Hendrick Automotive Group, a network of over 100 car dealerships.
His team has won a combined total of 18 NASCAR championships with outstanding drivers such as Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Terry Labonte.
Though 2021, his drivers have won 280 NASCAR races, making Hendrick the winningest team owner in NASCAR history.
He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2017.
“I’m just a lucky, lucky man,” Hendrick said in his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, “to be able to live a dream.”
The PV Girls 1,000 Point Club
One of the most elusive clubs in Park View HS athletic history is the girls’ basketball 1,000-point club.
The limited membership consists of only three players.
Deidre Williams was the first to reach the milestone for the Lady Dragons, scoring 1,123 points over 63 games from 1991-1994. She finished her career averaging 17.6 points per game.
Nieya Hawkins became the second member of the club, scoring 1,115 points over 97 games from 2015-2019. She finished her career averaging 11.4 points per game.
The final member of the club is Mikya Harrison who scored 1,106 points over 104 games from 2016-2020. She finished her career averaging 10.5 points per game.
Deaona Watkins
Another of the top female athletes to ever play at Park View is 2022 graduate Deaona Watkins.
Watkins was a standout in both volleyball and basketball for the Lady Dragons.
The COVID-19 virus cancelled Watkins’ junior campaign or she would have surely become the fourth member of the Park View girls’ basketball 1,000-point club.
Watkins scored 754 points in 69 games over three seasons averaging 10.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
She averaged 14.4 points and 12 rebounds per game in her senior season and earned All-District and All-Region honors.
Watkins was named the Tri-Rivers District Player of the Year in volleyball for the 2021 season and earned All-District honors each season she played as well as being named an All-Region and All-State honoree in his sophomore season.
Justyn Hudson & Cameron Sheets
Justyn Hudson was named the 2019 Class 3A regional baseball player of the year and was named to the Class 3 All-State first team at pitcher in his senior campaign.
He was also named to the All-Region first team as well as the Tri-Rivers District co-player of the year after posting an 8-0 record on the mound with an 0.27 ERA. He struck out 88 batters over 51.2 innings of work while allowing only 15 hits and two earned runs.
Hudson helped the Dragons to a school best 22-3 record and Park View’s first state playoff bid in 48 years.
Hudson was joined on the Class 3 All-State first team by Park View slugger Cameron Sheets, one of the top power hitters in Dragons’ history. Sheets recently completed his second collegiate season this spring playing for Alderson Broaddus University.
Jacob Newton
One of the best kickers to ever lace up the cleats for the Park View HS football team is Jacob Newton who went on to a great career at Shenandoah University where he played from 2014-2017.
Newton burst onto the college scene in his freshman year and connected on his first 10 field goal attempts of the season, earning All-ODAC second team honors. He was named to the All-ODAC first team as a senior and was named second team All-State by VaSID after he connected on 8 of 10 field goals attempts while converting 43 of 45 extra point attempts. He finished his career connecting on 24 of 33 field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards and successfully booted 112 of 126 PAT’s to score a total of 184 points.
Stuart Wright
Stuart Wright, Class of 2008, was a three-sport athlete at Park View and led the Dragons’ baseball team with a .426 batting average in his junior season with a .527 on-base-average. He hit four homeruns that season and scored 22 runs.
He hit .365 in his senior season with a .462 on-base-percentage with two homeruns.
Wright was known for his speed and was a threat to steal a base whenever he reached.
“He worked hard,” said former Park View baseball coach Michael Greene. “He hit from the left side and he really went after it. He was fast as lightening.”
Greene said one of the funny stories about Wright is that when his son Scott Greene came back home and was watching Wright play shortstop, he told the talented youngster, “The first thing we have got to do is cut your glove in half. It is as big as you are.”
Wright went on to play at James Madison University before an injury ended his collegiate baseball career.
Ryan Callahan
Ryan Callahan, Class of 2003, was a three-sport athlete for Park View in football, basketball and baseball.
Callahan was a talented linebacker and defensive end for the Dragons and went on to play his collegiate football at Hampden-Sydney College.
He returned home following graduation and returned to the school as an assistant football coach and served as the Offensive coordinator in 2012 when the Dragons advanced to the regional finals.
Donte Alexander & Jermaine Rogers
Park View HS standouts Donte Alexander and Jermaine Rogers (Class of 2000) played all three sports for the Dragons. Rogers was a quarterback on the football team, following in his older brother Jamethro’s footsteps.
Alexander and Rogers were standouts on the baseball diamond earning multiple All-District and All-Region honors while at Park View as both went on to play collegiate baseball. Alexander played at Elizabeth City State University while Rogers played at Shaw. Both young men earned All-CIAA honors during their college career.
Tyrone Fisher
Tyrone Fisher, Class of 2017, was a standout on both sides of the football at Park View HS and signed with Virginia State University where he was a member of the 2017 CIAA Championship team.
Fisher was named a CIAA Linebacker of the week this past season when he finished with 11 total tackles and recovered a fumble that he returned for a touchdown against Fayetteville State.
Fisher earned the Colonial Conference 25 Defensive Player of the Year award for the Dragons in his senior campaign of 2016 and was the co-player of the year in his junior season where he was a standout at linebacker and at running back. He was a VaPreps D3 first team honoree as well as a VHSL Class 3 All-State selection.
So Many Gridiron Stars
The list of outstanding football players at Park View HS could have been a series just by itself.
Tomar Logan showed his fantastic athleticism this past season when he joined the Dragons’ 1,000-yard club as a junior, finishing the campaign with 1,064 yards rushing on 120 carries with 13 touchdowns in just seven games.
German Neville joined the Park View 1,000-yard rushing club in his senior campaign of 2017 and was named to the Tri-Rivers District first team. Neville was also selected as a Conference 25 first team honoree at quarterback in his junior campaign.
Jaylen Bullock had a huge season in his junior year of 2015 when he rushed for 1,599 yards and scored 18 touchdowns over 11 games following up on a 1,300-yard rushing campaign as a sophomore.
Bullock rushed for 297 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns in a win over Greensville HS in 2014.
Matt Brown rushed for 130 yards in the regular season finale to join the Park View 1,000-yard club during his senior season in 2013.
Jason Baskerville helped lead the Dragons to the 3A regional title game in 2012 and played in the contest despite having a torn ACL and was named to the 3A region first team at running back. He led the Dragons to their first district title since 1982 in 2011 by rushing for 1,255 yards on 203 carries with 20 touchdowns.
All-District and All-Region running back Richard Ferguson rushed for over 1,000 yards in both his junior and senior seasons and helped lead the Dragons to the regional playoffs in 2009 where he rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries against Poquoson HS in a playoff contest to gain the rushing milestone.
Chris Baskerville rushed for right at 1,000 yards in his senior campaign of 2003 despite playing in only eight games. He had 113 yards on 20 carries in the season finale against Greensville HS.
Leroy Bowers, David Boswell, T. J. Ayres, Terry Burnette, Allyne Hall, Travis Boyd, Romane Branch, Brett and Vince Cliborne and Marlin and Marvin Smith were also standout athletes on the gridiron for Park View HS.
And Other Stars
The list of baseball standouts for the Dragons’ is also lengthy and includes brothers Wallace and Mike Dawson, Brett and Vince Cliborne, Darrell Wilkins, Herbie Dunlow, Ricky Jones, Christian Mosier, Justin Hendrick, Travis Dawson, Logan Rowley, Mason Mills, Justin Clary and Chris Moseley.
In softball, Grayson Hudson was a Class 3 first team selection for the Lady Dragons in 2019 while Emma Jo Wolfe was a 2018 VaPreps second team state honoree.
Other standout female athletes at Park View include Haley King, Brooke Mason and Ashley Roberts.
