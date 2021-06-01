Lady Dragons Cruise to Lopsided Win

The Park View High School varsity softball team won its third straight game with a 16-0 waxing of Franklin HS on the road last Tuesday evening.
The victory improved the Lady Dragons to 7-2 on the season.
Pitchers Erin Bailey and Lizzie Wesson combined on a 1-hit shutout while Kaylee Coker and Tori Powell had two inside-the-park homeruns apiece and Elizabeth Powell added one.
Bailey earned the win, tossing three innings while striking out seven with only one walk. Wesson pitched the final two innings, striking out six and allowing only one hit and one walk.
The Lady Dragons went right to work in the top of the first as Coker led off the game with an inside-the-park homerun and Park View cruised from there, scoring three runs in the first, four in the second, three in the third, five in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Coker went 3 for 4 at the plate with 3 RBI and scored two runs while Jordyn Jackson went 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Tori Powell went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and three runs scored while Ashlyn Lewis went 2 for 2 with 2 RBI and a run scored and Avery Evans went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Bailey added a hit and drove in three runs for Park View while Wesson added a hit and drove in two runs with a run scored. Elizabeth Powell went 1 for 1 with 2 RBI and two runs scored while Hannah Powell and Alex Love went 1 for 1 with two runs scored and one RBI apiece.
The Lady Dragons were scheduled to play host to Windsor HS on Tuesday and will welcome Nottoway on Friday for the regular season finale.
