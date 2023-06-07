Seward. Csorba & Llaneza Earn All-American Honors

University of Lynchburg outdoor track & field senior Sam Llaneza, junior Aniya Seward and senior Frank Csorba combined to bring home four All-American awards recently at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in Pittsford, New York.
Llaneza kicked off the warmest of three days of competition at St. John Fisher University sporting a pair of sunglasses en route to his fifth-career All-American effort.
In accordance with his style and mirroring the way in which he got himself into the 1,500-meter final, the senior mid-distance star came from behind in the final 400 meters moving from 11th to fourth over that span with a 55.4-second lap to finish as one of the nation's best in the event for a third-straight year.
Unsatisfied with just one, Llaneza doubled back roughly 80 minutes later to finish sixth in the 800-meter securing a second All-American trophy on the day.
He is the first Lynchburg athlete to pull off two individual All-American performances in the same national championship since Ricky Flynn accomplished the feat in the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter at the 2010 championships.
Later on, former Brunswick High School standout Aniya Stewart completed her own double, coming back from a 16th-place finish in the women's triple jump in the morning to become an All-American for the second time in her career in the afternoon in the 100-meter hurdles. She is just the fifth athlete in women's program history to secure multiple All-American honors in a career.
"By the time the hurdle finals were about to go off, all of my nerves were gone," said Seward, who has mastered her confidence in year three in the program. "At the beginning of the race, I could honestly feel myself a little off, but I was able to pull myself together to place sixth. I'm just happy to be bringing home another All-American."
After finishing seventh at the NCAA indoor championships in the 60-meter hurdles, the junior outdid herself, taking sixth in the 'high hurdles' in 13.94. It was her third effort of the year under 14 seconds cementing her status as one of the premier hurdlers in Division III
Kacey Kelley joined Seward in triple jump advancing to the final after being the only freshman in DIII to qualify for the event. She cleared 11.98 meters in her first jump of the day to secure a ninth-place finish.
Former Bluestone HS standout Frank Csorba closed out the weekend in dramatic fashion in the men's 5k, running his way to a fourth-career All-American performance.
After entering the race ranked 18th in the nation, the senior put himself in contention near the front early in the race riding among the top-five athletes through the first 3,000 meters. After temporarily falling back to 13th late in the race, he closed the final 800 meters in 2:07.70 to move up six positions for a seventh place finish.
"I just heard Jake [Reed] yelling at me with 1,000 meters to go to 'give yourself a chance,'" Csorba said of his finish. "I was well outside of All-American positioning at that point, and I told myself to give him one hard lap. I gained more confidence with each person I passed."
Llaneza and Csorba combined to score 10 points for the Lynchburg men, placing them in a tie for 25th-place overall. Seward's hurdle performance secured three points for the women.
