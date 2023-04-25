The Mecklenburg County High School varsity baseball team opened last week with a pair of wins over Martinsville and Hopewell but could not keep the momentum going on Friday evening as they fell 13-5 to visiting Tunstall HS in a Piedmont District contest.
The loss dropped the Phoenix to 3-8 overall and 2-4 in the district.
Trailing 6-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, Mecklenburg scored three runs to make it a game before Tunstall plated seven runs in the top of the sixth to break it open.
Russell Webb led the Phoenix going 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and a run scored while Matthew Lynch went 2 for 3 and Cody Hoffer and Jaxton Shook added a hit and scored a run. Jake Brame, Adam Jones and Cameron Shriver had hits for Mecklenburg in the contest while Jerry Cypress and Kwondrey Coleman scored runs and Maddox Sasser added an RBI.
Hoffer took the loss on the mound, throwing four innings while allowing four earned runs on nine hits. He struck out four and walked four.
Tae Thomas, Webb and Jayce Parrish also pitched in the game with Parrish throwing 1.1 innings and striking out three of the four batters he faced.
Tunstall outhit Mecklenburg 16-9 on the night.
Mecklenburg, 11-1
Taking a 3-1 lead into the sixth inning, Mecklenburg exploded for five runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to pick up an 11-1 road win over Hopewell HS last Wednesday night.
The Phoenix outhit the Blue Devils 9-4 in the game.
Jake Brame earned the win on the mound, pitching six innings and striking out six while allowing only one run on three hits.
Hoffer pitched the final inning allowing one hit while striking out three.
Shook went 2 for 4 with a run scored and 2 RBI while Hoffer went 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Jones drove in two runs, scored twice, and recorded a hit while Coleman scored two runs and added a hit and Webb had a hit and scored a run.
Lynch drove in a run and scored a run while Sasser, Webb and Brame added hits in the game and Meshari Greenly scored a run.
JV’s Drop Two
Leading 7-4 going into the sixth inning, the Tunstall JV’s rallied for five runs in the bottom of the frame to top the Baby Phoenix 9-7 on Friday evening.
Dalton Whittington led the Baby Phoenix (2-7) going 4 for 4 at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring two. Austin Wilkerson went 3 for 5 with a run scored while Aston Moseley went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Eli Walker and Jake Smiley also added hits on the day.
Xander Pulley scored two runs and pitched 5.2 innings for Mecklenburg, striking out 10 while allowing five runs on 11 hits and three walks.
The Mecklenburg JV’s fell 10-0 to visiting Halifax County last Tuesday evening in Baskerville.
The Baby Comets scored two runs in the first, second and third innings to jump out to a 6-0 lead and then added four in the fifth to seal the victory.
Ben Long had a double in the game for the Baby Phoenix while Walker, Moseley, Landon Kidd, Caleb Hutton and Evan Hoffer recorded singles on the day.
