The young Brunswick High School volleyball team battled hard during the opening week of the regular season but lost a pair of matches in Tri-Rivers District play.
The Lady Bulldogs fell 3-0 to Windsor HS on Thursday, dropping the three games by the scores of 25-6, 25-9 and 25-8.
Thomajae’ Walker led Brunswick with two aces in the match.
Brunswick fell 3-0 against Southampton HS in its home opener last Tuesday night in Lawrenceville.
“We only have one senior, Dy’Asia Easter,” said Brunswick coach Kendra Glass. “The goal this year is to grow. We don’t have any returning players from the previous years so this year we are training all new players who don’t have much experience with volleyball. Overall I am very impressed with the progress we have made.”
