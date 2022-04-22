Phoenix Football Schedule Released

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football schedule for the debut season was recently released and it features a number of familiar foes. The Phoenix have a favorable schedule, playing seven regular season games at home with only three road contests.
Because Mecklenburg is entering into the Piedmont District in the middle of a VHSL cycle, most teams already had their schedules set so this year will be somewhat of a mishmash of opponents until the local team can settle into a regular district schedule beginning in the 2023 campaign.
Mecklenburg is scheduled to play scrimmages on August 12 at home against Dan River HS and on August 19 at Chatham HS.
The Phoenix, a Class 4 VHSL program, will play the first regular season game in school history at Brunswick HS (Class 2) on August 26 and play its regular season home opener against Central of Lunenburg HS (Class 1) on September 2.
Mecklenburg will play at home on September 9 against Lee HS (Class 2) and on September 15 against Halifax County (Class 4).
The Phoenix will travel to Weddington HS (NC) outside of Charlotte, NC on September 23 and play host to Amherst County (Class 4) on September 30.
October 7 will be a bye week for Mecklenburg before the Phoenix play at Sussex-Central HS (Class 1) on October 14 before welcoming Madison County (Class 2) on October 21 for homecoming.
The Phoenix will play host to John Marshall HS (Class 2) on October 28 and celebrate Senior Night in the regular season finale at home against Nottoway HS (Class 2) on November 4.
The regional playoffs will begin the following week.
Watkins and Mitchell Named as Coaches
It was recently announced that Danny Watkins was named the boys’ basketball head coach at Mecklenburg County HS while Dakota Mitchell was named the head wrestling coach.
Congratulations to both who will be great additions to the Mecklenburg County coaching staff.
