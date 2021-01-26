Dr. D Sports: RIP to the HR King

I was 7 years old on April 8, 1974 when Hank Aaron hit a 1-0 pitch from Al Downing over the left field fence at Fulton County Stadium for his 715th homerun to break Babe Ruth’s record and become the All-Time Homerun King in major league baseball.
As a boy, I knew nothing of the systemic racism Aaron endured at that time and the threats made against his life and that of his family during his pursuit of Ruth’s record. Despite his horrid treatment, Aaron remained a quiet and humble man who simply went out and gave his best each and every day.
The 1957 NL MVP, Aaron also won three Gold Gloves and two batting titles while leading the league in home runs four times, RBI four times, runs three times, hits twice, doubles four times, slugging four times and OPS three times. He also won a World Series title with the 1957 Braves.
He is still the all-time career leader with 2,297 RBI and total base leader with 6,856. A career .305 hitter and 21-time All-Star, his record of 755 homeruns would stand until Barry Bonds surpassed him in 2007 during the performance-enhancing steroid era.
To me, Aaron will always be the Home Run King.
I had a chance to meet the legend when I was 12 years old and on a church youth group trip to The Diamond to see the Richmond Braves play. It just so happened that Hammerin’ Hank was in attendance that night. I had the opportunity to shake his hand and he signed a Braves seat cushion for me that I still proudly display under glass in my man cave today.
Aaron was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982 and worked for the Braves organization for many years after that as a director of player development and then as a senior vice president.
When you think about the greats of the game, Aaron has always been a name that instantly came to mind and he will be deeply missed by the game, the city of Atlanta and baseball fans around the world.
Braves legend Chipper Jones said he was fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from Aaron.
“I consider myself lucky that Hank Aaron was a part of this particular organization, because he set the bar, not only for what you should strive for as a baseball player, but as a human being,” Jones said. “He spread his grace on everything and everyone that he came in contact with. Just the epitome of class and integrity.”
Aaron was not the only Braves legend to pass away last week as Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, died last Monday.
Though Sutton spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and never played for the Braves, he served as an analyst for Atlanta baseball for 28 seasons, calling games on television and radio with Skip Caray, Pete Van Wieren and Ernie Johnson, Sr.
Sutton was a four-time All-Star who recorded a 324-256 mark on the mound over 23 seasons and finished his career with a 3.26 ERA. What is truly remarkable to me is that he never missed a turn in the rotation in 756 big league starts.
Sutton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998.
