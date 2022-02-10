The Park View High School varsity boys’ basketball team went 3-0 on the hardwood last week to improve to 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the Tri-Rivers District following a 59-54 victory over visiting Franklin HS on Friday night.
The contest was halted at halftime after a skirmish broke out when it appeared someone in the crowd pushed a Franklin HS player as the Broncos were headed into the locker room entrance.
The Franklin players and a few crowd members pushed and pulled with each other before deputies and school officials quickly separated them to get the situation under control. The Park View players had gone into the locker room before the incident happened.
The crowd had been warned to stay off of the gym floor a few minutes before halftime when a dozen or more young people came onto the floor to celebrate a Park View defensive play.
For the safety of the players, the gym was cleared and the game continued after a roughly 50-minute delay to empty the gymnasium.
Franklin got off to a great start in the contest, opening on a 9-0 run and taking a 17-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Park View got its offense going in the second quarter as T. J. Alexander scored back to back buckets and Tomar Logan scored seven straight points as his trey at the 1:57 mark cut the Franklin lead to 21-17.
Franklin took a 25-17 lead to the halftime break.
The Broncos opened up a 31-20 lead at the 5:18 mark of the third quarter but Tamarion Thomas hit a bucket for Park View and Jaheem Smith scored five straight points to close the deficit to 31-26 at the 3:20 mark.
The Dragons got a trey from Logan and a 3-point play from Alexander to trim the margin to 37-32 at the 1:17 mark.
A steal and layup by Logan and a trey from Thomas knotted the score at 37 at the end of three quarters.
Franklin led 47-45 with 5:07 left to play but Tylik Minor scored seven points over a two-minute stretch as his 3-point play at the 2:11 mark gave Park View a 55-47 lead.
The Broncos cut the lead to 57-54 with 35 seconds left to play and had the ball one final time with an opportunity to tie but turned it over and Smith added two free-throws for the final margin.
Kenaz Jones led Surry with 16 points while Jaylen Santiful added 13 points.
Alexander led Park View with 18 points while Minor scored 16 and Logan added 14.
Park View……..6 11 20 22 - 59
Franklin………17 8 12 17 – 54
Park View – Alexander 18, Smith 5, Thomas 6, Logan 14, Minor 16.
Franklin – Perry 11, Baley 11, Jones 16, Perry 3, Santiful 13..
PV, 63-46
T. J. Alexander hit four treys and scored a season-high 30 points as Park View cruised past Windsor HS 63-46 on the road last Wednesday night.
Park View jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the first quarter and outscored the Dukes 17-12 in the second quarter to open up a 32-19 halftime lead.
Windsor closed the gap to 45-37 after three quarters but the Dragons pulled away with an 18-9 run in the fourth quarter.
Logan finished with 13 points in the win for Park View while Thomas added 10.
Park View………15 17 13 18 – 63
Windsor…………7 12 18 9 - 46
Park View – Alexander 30, Smith 6, Thomas 10, Logan 13, Minor 2, Hayes 2.
Windsor – Wellons 5, Davis 8, Pearson 9, Ferguson 4, Scott 16, Mullin 5.
PV, 57-55
The Dragons got a tussle from Surry HS last Tuesday night but hung on down the stretch for a 57-55 district victory.
Park View got off to a good start in the contest taking an 8-4 lead at the 2:32 mark of the opening quarter on a bucket by Alexander.
Six points by Alexander over the last 1:22 allowed the Dragons to open up a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Surry answered with a 6-0 run to open the second quarter and take a 15-14 lead but Amonta Farrar hit a runner and knocked down a trey for a 20-18 lead at the 2:23 mark.
Surry knocked down two treys over the last two minutes to take a 24-22 halftime lead.
Park View took a 39-34 lead at the 1:50 mark of the third quarter on a bucket by Logan but Surry closed on a 8-2 run to knot the score at 41 at the end of three quarters.
A trey by Logan and a rebound and putback by Cameron Hayes gave Park View a 54-51 lead with 2:33 left to play.
The Dragons got free-throws from Smith and Alexander over the last 32 seconds and Surry turned the ball over twice with possession to try and tie or retake the lead.
Julian Randolph led Surry with 21 points while Khamari Palmer added 16.
Alexander led all scorers with 22 points for Park View while Logan added 14.
Park View………14 8 19 16 - 57
Surry…………….9 15 17 14 – 55
Park View – Alexander 22, Smith 2, Logan 14, Farrar 7, Watson 3, Hayes 9.
Surry – Fills 12, Hunter 2, Palmer 16, Randolph 21, Kelly 7.
PVJV’s, 47-42
The Park View JV’s improved to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the district with a 47-42 win over Franklin on Friday night.
Karatavion Thomas led the Baby Dragons with 20 points while Derrion Brooks scored eight.
PVJV…...12 9 12 14 - 47
FJV….….13 13 8 8 - 42
Park View JV’s – Brooks 8, Thomas 20, Icenhour 2, Dailey 2, Evans 5, Harris 6, Crayton 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.