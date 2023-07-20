South Hill O-Zone Stars Go 2-2 in State Tourney

The South Hill All-Stars battled to the very end in the Virginia Dixie Youth O-Zone Division I state tournament in Madison Heights, earning a tie for third place.
South Hill fell to the host Madison Heights team for the second time last Tuesday night in an 8-7 heartbreaker to finish with a 2-2 record in the tournament.
The host team jumped out to a 3-0 lead early but South Hill answered with three runs when Jhamarion Davis, Uriah Hazelwood and Kyle Puryear scored in the bottom of the second to knot the score at three.
Madison Heights scored one run in the third inning and added two in the top of the fourth to open up a 6-3 lead.
South Hill answered in the bottom of the fourth when Ayden Newell and Conner Evans scored to cut the lead to 6-5.
Madison Heights scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to extend the lead to 8-5 but South Hill had one more run left in them. Kyle Daniel led off the frame with a single and Ayden Newell walked to bring the tying run to the plate. Evans followed with a double to score both baserunners to cut the lead to 8-7. Madison Heights brought in its ace pitcher and he recorded a strikeout as Davis laid down a bunt to advance the baserunner to third. The Madison Heights pitcher recorded a strikeout however to save the game and leave the tying run stranded at third.
Evans went 2 for 3 to lead South Hill on offense while Puryear, Everette Wray, Semaj Bragg and Kale Daniel added one hit apiece.
Wray pitched well for South Hill over five innings but took the loss.
Brunswick Coach Pitch Falls
The Brunswick Coach Pitch team dropped a 6-5 loss to Amelia last Monday evening to finish the Dixie Youth Coach Pitch Division II tournament with a 1-2 record.
Clarksville Falls in DII Ozone
Clarksville, the District II champions, saw its season come to an end following a 10-0 loss to Brookneal in the Virginia Dixie Youth O-Zone Division II tournament in Madison Heights.
Clarksville opened the tournament with a 13-10 win over Brookneal but then fell 5-3 to Amherst and 10-0 to Brookneal to finish with a 1-2 record.
