The South Hill All-Stars gave everything they had but were eliminated after dropping their second straight game in the Dixie Youth Division 2 O-Zone World Series in Laurel, Mississippi on Saturday afternoon following a 9-6 loss to Amory, Mississippi.
The local team fell 13-3 to South Stanly, North Carolina on Friday afternoon in their World Series opener, the first time a South Hill team had played in the Dixie Youth World Series since 1973
“First and foremost, I just want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to coach this amazing group of young men,” South Hill O-Zone manager Kris Reed said. “I have learned more from them this summer than I am sure I taught them. Our boys were just as good as any team down here. It just wasn’t our weekend. They fought hard through the scorching Deep South heat and never complained one time. I couldn’t be any prouder of them. This was an opportunity of a life time and without a doubt the high point of my coaching career. These boys got to play on baseball’s biggest stage and never backed down. Watching them march in with the Virginia state flag with hundreds of other ball players from across the country was a special moment.”
Reed said he is thankful and proud of the local support the team received.
“Southside Virginia in the stands was represented stronger than the host team,” he said. “We are so blessed to be part of such a supportive community.”
The local team did not go down without a fight on Saturday after making a big sixth inning rally against Amory, the Mississippi state runner-up. Both teams had a tough day in the field as Amory committed nine errors and South Hill tallied eight.
Amory took advantage of two hits and an error to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
South Hill got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first when Blaze Durham walked and scored on a passed ball.
Amory took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning by scoring two runs on two hits.
Amory added three runs in the top of the fourth inning on four South Hill errors.
South Hill cut the lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the fourth when Tuck Tucker and Aidan Reed both reached on errors and Tucker scored on a balk.
Amory added two more runs in the top of the fifth on two walks and two errors.
South Hill refused to quit and made it interesting in the sixth inning. Ayden Newell led off the frame by reaching on an error and Kam Phillips reached on an infield single. Tucker followed by reaching on an error to score Newell and cut the lead to 9-3.
Reed also reached on an error to score Phillips and Tyler Harris reached on an error to score Tucker and cut the lead to 9-5.
After Hunter Curtis was hit by a pitch, Amarae Jones grounded out to the first baseman to drive in Kale Daniel and cut the lead to 9-6.
The Amory pitcher fought back to get a strikeout to seal the victory.
Phillips, Jones and Newell all had one hit apiece for South Hill in the game while Tucker scored two runs and Phillips, Newell, Durham and Daniel added one run apiece.
Ethan Murray got the start on the mound for South Hill and allowed three earned runs on five hits over 4.2 innings while striking out four. Phillips pitched the final 1.1 innings allowing two unearned runs on two walks.
Four South Hill players and a coach that participated in the district and state tournament were not able to make the trip to Mississippi due to a prior obligation. Ethan Murray, Blaze Durham, Ayden Newell and Kale Daniel were added to the South Hill roster for the World Series while Demetrick Phillips was added to the coaching staff.
South Stanly (NC), 13-3
South Hill fell 13-3 to South Stanly, North Carolina in their World Series opener on Friday afternoon.
South Stanly got off to a quick start in the top of the first inning scoring three runs on three hits, an error and a RBI groundout.
South Hill got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third when Newell walked, stole second and scored on a RBI single by Durham to cut the lead to 4-1.
South Stanly scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning on four hits, a walk and an error.
South Hill added a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning when Curtis singled, Jones walked and Drake Newton singled to score pitch runner Kale Daniel. After a walk by Phillips, Tucker singled to score Jones to cut the lead to 8-3.
The North Carolina champions added five runs in the top of the sixth inning on five hits and an error.
Durham and Tucker both had one hit and one RBI apiece for South Hill while Phillips, Murray, Curtis and Newton had one hit apiece. Daniel, Newell and Jones each scored one run.
Reed got the start on the mound and threw four innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs while striking out four and walking two. Tucker tossed 1.2 innings allowing seven hits and one earned run while striking out three. Murray pitched 0.1 inning striking out one.
South Hill committed six errors in the game with South Stanly committed four.
