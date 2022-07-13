The South Hill All-Stars overcame a heartbreaking 7-5 loss to Brookneal in their opener on Saturday evening to top Clarksville 11-10 in a thrilling elimination game on Monday afternoon to stay alive in the Virginia Dixie Youth D2 O-Zone state tournament at Parker Park.
South Hill was scheduled to play again on Tuesday evening in an elimination game needing a win to advance to the championship round.
With the game tied at 10 in the bottom of the sixth on Monday, Everette Wray led off with a single for South Hill and Ta’mon Mayo followed with a single. A bunt single by Tyler Harris loaded the bases and Davion Crenshaw, a pinch runner for Wray, scored the game winner on a passed ball.
It was all Clarksville early in the contest as the team from the western part of the county got runs from Carter Brankley, Brayden Shriver, Bentley Powell, Colt Wilborne and Barrett Moore in the first inning for an early 5-0 lead.
Clarksville ran the lead to 7-0 in the second when Garnett Pittard and Case Jones scored.
South Hill got going in the bottom of the second when Kam Phillips singled and Drake Newton followed with a RBI double. Jeter Jones reached after a passed third strike later in the inning and both baserunners scored on a Clarksville error to cut the lead to 7-3.
Wilbourne and Jase Pealer scored for Clarksville in the third inning for a 9-3 lead but South Hill scored five runs in the bottom of the inning when Austin Graham reached on an error and Tyler Harris followed with a RBI single. Following a walk by Blaze Durham, Kale Daniel singled to score two runs and Ayden Newell scored another run with a sac bunt. A deep homer to centerfield by Drake Newton, who was 3 for 3 in the contest, cut the lead to 9-8.
Powell went deep for a solo homerun in the fourth for Clarksville but South Hill fought back with a run on a sac bunt by Harris in the fourth and then tied the score at 10 when Phillips singled and scored.
Clarksville had two baserunners reach in the top of the sixth but Newell, who earned the win on the mound in relief, got a flyout to keep the visitors off of the scoreboard.
Brookneal, 7-5
South Hill got off to a good start in their opener as starting pitcher Blaze Durham kept the visitors off the scoreboard over the first two innings by striking out five and allowing only one hit.
The home team meanwhile got the bats going early as Kale Daniel led off with a walk, Tyler Harris reached after being hit by a pitch and Durham followed with a single to score both baserunners. Kam Phillips singled to move Durham to third and Jeter Jones reached on an error as both baserunners scored for a 4-0 lead.
South Hill added another run in the second inning when Ta’mon Mayo singled and scored on a RBI groundout by Austin Graham.
South Hill loaded the bases in the third inning and had two men reach in the fourth and fifth but failed to score.
Brookneal got on the scoreboard in the third inning by taking advantage of a walk and a single to score its first run.
Brookneal got back into the ballgame in the fourth inning by scoring four runs on four walks and two errors to knot the score at five.
The visitors took their first lead of the game in the fifth inning on two singles to take a 6-5 lead.
Brookneal added an insurance run in the top of the sixth on a single and an error and retired the side in order in the bottom of the sixth to seal the victory.
Durham, Davion Crenshaw and Drake Newton led South Hill with two hits apiece in the game while Ayden Newell, Phillips and Mayo added one apiece.
Phillips and Everette Wray pitched in relief of Durham in the contest.
