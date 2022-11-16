Eagles Edge Bulldogs 18-13 in Regional Quarters

Playing for the second Thursday night in a row, the fifth-seeded Brunswick High School varsity football team gave fourth-seeded Greensville HS all it wanted but the Eagles hung on late for an 18-13 victory to advance to the 2A regional semifinals.
The victory improved the Eagles to 9-2 on the campaign while Brunswick saw its season come to an end with a 5-6 record.
“This game was almost a carbon copy of the first one between us. Our defense was better this week than last,” said Brunswick Coach Darrell Owens. “Again, the difference for us was turnovers and penalties that were assessed. I’m proud of the 2022 version of the Brunswick Bulldogs football team. We came a long way from our 1-3 start to finish as a playoff team and came within eight yards and a fingertip of advancing in the regional playoffs.”
The Brunswick defense was sensational in the contest and only gave up one sustained scoring drive. The other two scores for the Eagles came on a blocked punt they returned for a touchdown and an interception that they returned down to the 2-yard line to set up a score.
The Bulldogs had a chance late in the fourth quarter to score and had first-and-10 from the 11-yard line but a pass to the endzone on fourth down went off of a receiver’s fingertips and the Eagles took over on downs and ran out the clock.
Senior quarterback Aaron Moore had another good game for the Bulldogs rushing 29 times for 101 yards while completing 2 of 12 passes for 15 yards with two picks.
Jusiah Harvey rushed 10 times for 27 yards in the game with one touchdown and one fumble loss while Jakel Edmonds rushed three times for 4 yards and Mekhi Hardy added two rushes for 5 yards.
Jayden Tucker completed 2 of 4 passes for 33 yards with a 22-yard touchdown pass that was caught by Enrique Gibbons. Jakel Edmonds caught two passes for 22 yards and Jamari Anderson caught one for 4 yards.
Cameron Raney was 1 of 2 on PAT’s in the contest.
Deonte’ Allen recorded six tackles in the game for Brunswick while Leonie Bentley had four tackles, an interception, and a blocked punt.
Tucker recorded three tackles and had three passes defensed while Tyheim Stith totaled three tackles with two passes defensed and Jatavion Smith recorded three tackles with one pass defensed. Ca’Liyahl Owen had two tackles, one quarterback hurry, and a pass deflection while Lanardre Anderson recorded two tackles and Taron Bass had one tackle and one pass deflection. Avian Ricks recorded one sack in the game while JeTavion Hicks, Quarmarie Stith, Jusiah Harvey and Jakel Edmonds tallied one tackle apiece.
