The Park View High School varsity football team pitched a shutout in the program’s first victory in 1955 and did it again in the program’s final game after shellacking visiting Windsor HS 50-0 on Friday night.
“We ended on a high note,” said Park View head coach Tony Whittingham, Jr. “COVID really affected our program this season. It depleted us. But you have to respect this group of kids. We were able to play well tonight and I am excited about moving up to the next level.”
The win on Senior Night completed a 2-6 campaign for the Dragons who missed three games due to COVID contact tracing while Windsor saw its season come to an end with an 0-9 record.
The Dragons’ defense went to work early in the contest forcing a three and out on the Dukes’ first offensive series and taking advantage of a bad snap on a punt attempt to take possession at the Windsor 42-yard line.
Dennis Alexander took the first handoff from scrimmage for Park View and rumbled 38 yards to the Dukes’ 5-yard line and DeAndre Watson scored two plays later on a quarterback sneak from 2-yards out for a 6-0 lead at the 8:36 mark of the opening quarter.
Park View forced a fumble on the next play from scrimmage as Watson came up with the loose ball for the Dragons.
A 19-yard rush by Tomar Logan and a 20-yard run by Khiyon Alston moved the ball inside of the Windsor redzone. Logan scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and added a 2-point conversion run for a 14-0 lead at the 4:10 mark of the first quarter.
Windsor picked up two first downs to move onto the Park View side of the field on their next offensive series but the Dragons came up with a stop on fourth-and-8 from their 32-yard line.
After a Park View fumble, the Dragons forced a Windsor punt and Alston returned it 55-yards to the Dukes’ 15-yard line. Logan added 13-yards on a run on the next play and Alexander scored on a 2-yard touchdown run for a 20-0 lead at the 6:41 mark of the second quarter.
Windsor recovered a Park View fumble following a punt a few minutes later and drove down to the Dragons’ 21-yard line but Alston came up with an interception on the final play of the first half and was on his way for a touchdown return before tripping at the 30-yard line with no time left on the clock as the Dragons settled for a 20-0 halftime lead.
Park View picked up where it left off as Alexander took the second half kickoff and returned it 70-yards for a touchdown as Logan added a 2-point conversion run for a 28-0 lead.
Windsor fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Alston came up with the recovery for Park View.
The Dragons took advantage of a 21-yard run from Alexander on the drive to move into the Windsor redzone and Logan scored on an 11-yard touchdown run for a 34-0 lead at the 7:31 mark of the third quarter.
Windsor took advantage of a short kickoff to move inside of the Park View redzone on their next series but the Dragons recovered a fumble to thwart the drive.
A 33-yard run by Khalil Hart moved the ball deep into Windsor territory and Hart punched it in two plays later on a 2-yard touchdown run. Hart added a 2-point conversion run for a 42-0 lead at the 11:56 mark of the fourth quarter.
Alexander came up with an interception a few minutes later and Alston scored on a 55-yard touchdown run as Hart added the 2-point conversion run for the 50-0 final margin.
Logan led the Park View rushing attack with 133 yards on 12 carries with a pair of touchdowns while Alexander added 117 yards on five yards and scored two touchdowns and Alston added 84 yards on four carries with a score.
Logan went over the 1,000-yard mark on the season in the contest and finished the campaign with 1,064 yards rushing on 120 carries with 13 touchdowns over seven games.
Unofficial Statistics
PVW
First downs………………….116
Rushes-yds………………,,25-375 37-56
Passes………………………0-0-0 3-7-2
Passing yds…………………..0 42
Fumbles-lost………………..4-3 4-3
Penalties-yds……………….4-30 1-5
Punts-avg……………..……..0-0 3-11.0
PV Rushing – Alexander 5-117, Hart 3-9, Watson 1-2, Logan 12-133, Alston 4-84.
