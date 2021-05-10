The Park View High School varsity baseball team got back on the winning track last Wednesday evening on the road by topping Warren County (NC) for the second time this season 15-9 in a non-district contest.
The victory improved the Dragons to 3-2 on the season.
Tyler Turman had a huge game for Park View going 3 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored and a career-high 6 RBI.
Alex Townsend also had a big day for the Dragons going 2 for 3 with a run scored and 2 RBI while Justin Clary continued his strong start to the season going 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored.
The Dragons got off to a quick start in the game as Clary led off with a walk and Adam Piercy followed with double down the right field line. Turman followed with a double to drive in both baserunners and pinch runner Tamarion Thomas scored on a lineout to the Warren County shortstop for a 3-0 lead.
Park View opened up some breathing room in the third inning when Townsend doubled and Ashton Jackson followed with a RBI single. Singles by Josh Boyd and Jaxton Shook plated another run. Lane Kinker was hit by a pitch later in the frame and scored on a wild pitch. Piercy also reached after being hit by a pitch and Turman tripled to drive in two runs and then scored on a wild pitch for a 10-2 lead.
The Dragons added two more runs in the fourth inning when Shook, Kinker and Clary all singled to load the bases and Turman doubled to drive in two runs. Clary scored on a wild pitch for a 13-4 lead.
The Dragons added another run in the fourth when Nathan Smith walked and pinch runner Kwondrey Coleman scored on an error.
Park View scored its final run in the top of the sixth when Turman scored on a RBI single by Townsend.
Warren County scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to make the final score more respectable.
Shook recorded two hits and scored two runs in the win for Park View while Jackson added two hits and scored a run. Kinker, Boyd and Piercy all had one hit apiece.
Turman earned the win on the mound, throwing four innings and allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking two. Jackson pitched one inning allowing three earned runs on five hits with one strikeout and two walks while Townsend threw the final two innings, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out one and walking one.
Surry, 9-4
The Dragons jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first last Tuesday evening but Surry struck for five runs in the top of the fourth on their way to a 9-4 Tri-Rivers District victory in South Hill.
Park View got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first when Clary led off with a double and scored on a double by Turman who came home on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead.
Surry took advantage of two hit batsman, three singles, two walks and a double to score five runs in the top of the fourth inning.
The visitors scored three more runs in the top of the fifth on four walks, a single and an error to open up an 8-2 lead.
The Dragons scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to make the final more respectable when Clary and Piercy singled, Turman reached on an error to score Clary, and Piercy scored on a passed ball.
Clary led Park View with two hits and two runs scored in the game while Turman added one hit and 2 RBI and scored a run and Piercy added a hit and scored a run.
Christian Puryear took the loss on the mound for Park View, tossing 3.2 inning while allowing four hits and five earned runs. He struck out two and walked three.
Shook threw 3.1 innings and allowed two hits and two earned runs while striking out six and walking six.
