(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes, teams and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 44 in the series.)
Former Park View HS coach C. W. Gee knew he wanted to be a basketball coach after playing for Leo Allen in high-school.
Gee, who graduated from Park View in 1966, was an All-District end in football and played basketball for four years in the Dragons’ program.
“Mr. Allen was kind of strict,” Gee reminisced recently. “But he was a coach you always wanted to play hard for. He was the reason I wanted to get into coaching.”
Allen actually contacted Gee when he was finishing his college studies at Elon to tell him that the Park View Junior High 9th grade team needed a coach.
Gee took the job and the team ended up winning the district title with standouts such as Lonnie Smith, Wallace Dawson and John Thomas.
“I didn’t know my head from a hole in the ground,” Gee joked.
After serving a year in the service, Gee took a job in Dinwiddie as an elementary school teacher and then coached at Dinwiddie Junior High for two years before coaching the junior varsity team for three years.
Gee took over the Dinwiddie HS varsity basketball program in 1980 and spent four years there, guiding the Generals to 14 wins in his third season when he was named The Progress-Index coach of the year as the team set a program record for victories in a season.
Gee returned home and took over the Park View HS varsity job in the 1984-85 season while teaching Physical Education and Driver’s Education.
“I don’t know if Brenda or I either one necessarily wanted to return but I thought it was a good job and we would be able to compete year in and year out,” he said.
During the 1990-91 season Gee and the Dragons were off to a 10-2 start to the campaign when he was suddenly recalled for duty by the Naval Reserves.
“We were probably as good as anyone that year,” he said. “We had size, depth, and went nine or ten deep.”
After winning a big district game at Greensville HS, Gee received a call the next day saying he has been recalled and needed to report to Camp Lejeune.
“We had really good kids and it was probably the most disappointing time in my coaching career to have to leave them,” he said.
Ben Taylor, who was serving as the boys JV coach that season, took over the varsity team for Gee while Mike Greene stepped in to coach the junior varsity team.
Taylor said the transition went smoothly because both teams ran the same system.
“We ran the same offense and defense,” said Taylor. “We tried to mirror what he did at the varsity level. We spoke the same language.”
The Dragons clinched a share of the Southside District regular season title that season with Matoaca HS behind the outstanding play of Danny Watkins and Jose Hite.
The Dragons topped Nansemond River 62-61 in a regional quarterfinal game behind 22 points from Hite including the game winning free-throws with 28 second remaining and then saw their season come to an end a game short of the state tournament after falling 66-63 at Southampton HS, the champions of the Bay Rivers District, in a regional semifinal contest.
Gee said Taylor and Greene did a fantastic job stepping in with the program while he was away.
“I have always had great assistant coaches,” he said. “They did a great job.”
Current Park View boys basketball coach Danny Watkins, one of the standouts on that team, said many lessons he learned from Coach Gee still ring true today.
“Certain things you carry with you for life,” he said. “I am still teaching the kids some of the same things, just with a new generation.”
Watkins said the big lessons he learned as a player are still the big lessons now.
“Be on time, work hard every day and share the ball,” he said. “Those were things (Coach Gee) pushed hard in his program.”
The 2002-03 campaign was a special one for Gee and the Dragons as Park View earned a No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Group AA state poll and went 12-0 in the Southside District and 17-0 overall in the regular season to capture the district title. Coach Gee was named the district’s coach of the year while Jeff Haskins was named the district’s Co-Player of the Year along with Greensville’s Jamar Walton.
“I thought that team played really well together,” said Gee. “I think they may have been one of our best defensive teams. We played inside and out. Jeff took care of the inside and Ben House could fill it up from outside and Justin Hite could shoot it too.”
Gee said that even when the team fell behind in several games during the regular season including overcoming an 18-point deficit at Brunswick, the players always believed they could come back.
“They would just keep plugging,” he said. “We weren’t big but were very unselfish. We just had a lot of character and heart.”
Park View however ran into the hottest team in the state in the playoffs, falling to Brunswick in the district tournament and again in the first round of the regional playoffs. After finishing fourth in the final regular season standings, the Bulldogs won their final 11 games that season to capture the state title with a 49-47 win over Cave Spring HS.
“We had beat them twice in the regular season,” Gee said of Brunswick, “but they were both close games. The only consolation was that the team that beat us won the state.”
Gee retired from Mecklenburg County Schools at the end of the school year.
Looking back on the early days when he was coaching at Park View Junior High, Freddie Reeekes was at Russell Junior High and George Lancaster was at Bluestone Junior High, Gee joked, “Between the three of us, we probably won 1,500 games.”
Gee said he knew when the time had come to hang up his whistle.
“I knew when I didn’t want to take those bus rides anymore,” he said. “I had some good kids coming back but I just knew it was time.”
Gee said coaching and teaching for him always went hand in hand.
“Coaching is teaching,” he said. “You use practice time to teach. That was the fun part. You then got to see them do it in games and that was the rewarding part.”
Gee said he enjoyed being around young people and watching them grow and develop.
Chris Feggins, another standout athlete on the 1990-91 Park View team, said he loved playing for Coach Gee.
“He would push you hard but he was a wonderful person,” said Feggins. “I could come in after class and talk to him about things going on in my life and at school.”
Feggins said he brought his future wife on a first date to a Park View game some years after he graduated and inadvertently locked his keys in the car.
“Coach Gee gave me a ride back to my house with her sitting on my knee,” he said with a laugh. “I thank God for Coach Gee.”
Despite winning over 230 games in his career, Gee said it was never about him.
“I never looked at anything we did as ‘I’ did it,” he said. “It was always about ‘we.’ I enjoyed my time teaching and coaching. We had some great kids over the years. If I could be a good influence on (the kids), that was what was important to me.”
Coach Gee and his wife Brenda, a retired Guidance Counselor for Mecklenburg County Schools, live in South Hill.
