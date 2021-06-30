The South Hill Darlings were eliminated from the Dixie Softball District 1 tournament in Farmville on Sunday afternoon after falling to Clarksville by a 16-9 score.
South Hill got off to a good start in the first inning on Sunday as Faith Green, Emma Howerton, Emaline Clary and Eden Talley all scored.
Clarksville answered with six runs in the bottom of the first and then begin to pull away by scoring one in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth.
South Hill added one run in the second when Dixie Matthews scored and three in the fourth when Matthews, Howerton and Clary scored.
Ava Fox completed the scoring for South Hill with a run in the fifth inning.
Dawson Nichols led Clarksville by scoring three runs while Ashanti Watson, Harper Ruff, Natalia Gray and Taylor Thorton scored two runs apiece.
Clarksville, 12-9
Clarksville topped South Hill with a 12-9 win on Saturday afternoon in a winner’s bracket contest.
South Hill got off to a great start in the top of the first inning jumping out to a 7-0 lead as Faith Green, Emma Howerton, Emaline Clary, Taylor Baisey, Eden Talley, Kyndle Keen and Malia Hite all scored.
Clarksville responded with three runs in the bottom of the first, eight in the second and one in the third.
Ava Fox scored in the second and fourth innings for South Hill.
Dinwiddie, 17-9
Dinwiddie topped Brunswick 17-9 in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon.
Dinwiddie jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first inning and took a 9-3 lead in the third inning.
Brunswick answered back with five runs in the bottom of the third but that was as close as they would get as Dinwiddie outscored the local team 8-1 in the final two innings.
Ca’niyah Easter and Jenny Lynn Shaffer scored two runs for Brunswick in the game while Skylar Dortch, Tatum Britt, Kynzlee Moore, Seleah Stith and Katelyn Pair added one run apiece.
Kaila Winfield scored four runs to lead Dinwiddie.
Clarksville, 15-6
Clarksville came out swinging the bats and topped Brunswick 15-6 in a first round game on Friday evening.
Clarksville scored four runs in the first and second innings to jump out to an 8-0 lead.
Brunswick got on the scoreboard with three runs in the third inning when Skylar Dortch, Mackenzie Davis and Paislee Jones all scored.
Kynzlee Moore scored a run in the fourth for Brunswick while Jones and Jenny Lynn Shaffer scored in the fifth.
Chloe Garrett, Caroline Newcomb and Taylor Thornton scored three runs apiece to pace Clarksville in the victory.
SH, 13-3
South Hill topped Dinwiddie 13-3 in a first round game on Friday afternoon in Farmville.
The visitors raced out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning but it was all South Hill after that as the local girls played good defense to keep their opponents at bay.
South Hill went right to work in the bottom of the first as Emma Howerton, Emaline Clary, Taylor Baisey, Eden Talley and Kyndle Keen all scored.
Faith Green, Howerton and Clary all scored for South Hill in the second for an 8-3 lead.
Malia Hite and Paschal Satterwhite scored in the third while Clary, Baisey and Talley scored in the fourth inning.
