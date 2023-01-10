Mecklenburg Indoor Track Team Competes at Liberty

The Mecklenburg County High School indoor track team continued its first season in school history by competing in the Liberty Premier High School Invitational on Saturday at Liberty University.
The team under the direction of Coaches Shaun Talley and Jamieson Beatty competed in 16 events against teams from across Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland with 14 team members earning regional bids.
“I’ve implemented the same family like vibe with this team as I’ve done with my previous ones,” said Coach Talley. “I love this young team. They support each other and cheer for each other whether you are in first or last. We are a young team that has plenty of potential and room to grow.”
Markeria King led the Lady Phoenix with a 18th place finish in the 300 Meter Dash while Madison Oliver finished 100th, Jakayla Brown was 193rd, Zahra King 205th, Spirit Chavis 226th, Azaria Patillo 256th, Noel Sterling 263rd and Rilee Sterling, 264th.
In the 500 Meter Dash, Cassie Currin finished 35th with a time of 1:31.76 while Olivia Hayes finished 80th, Mallory Gordon 88th, Kathryn Griffin 90th and Lillian Beatty, 92nd.
In the 1000 Meter Run, Currin led Mecklenburg with a time of 3:45.15 to finish in 78th place while Hayes finished 94th, Beatty 108th, Gordon 110th and Griffin, 112th.
Beatty competed in the 1600 Meter Run and finished in 7:33.27 for 119th place.
The 4x800 team for Mecklenburg finished in 21st place while Currin finished in 19th in the High Jump with a total of 4’-6” while Madison Oliver finished in 25th.
Oliver finished 28th in the Long Jump with a leap of 12-11.5 while Keona Fairly finished 66th in the Shot Put with a throw of 17-9.5.
King finished 11th in the 55 Meter preliminaries to pace Mecklenburg while Oliver finished 63rd, Brown 132nd, Chavis 178th, Patillo 204th, Taylor Sterling 22nd, Noel Sterling 223rd and Rilee Sterling, 225th.
On the boys’ side, Chykeim Seward finished 142nd in the 300 Meter Dash with a time of 40.09 while Larry Hayes finished 219th, Elijah Talley 242nd, Jorden Ross 247th, Isiah Chavies 256th, Kamren Smith 266th, Khalil Hart 271st and Starlin Day, 272nd.
Chavies finished 114th in the 500 Meter Dash with a time of 1:25.12 while Lebni Ichaka was 121st for Mecklenburg and Logan Vadenburg was 124th.
Vadenburg finished 162nd in the 1000 Meter Dash with a time of 3:43.25 while Ichaka finished 165th. Vadenburg also finished 202nd in the 1600 Meter Dash.
Kamren Smith finished 37th in the Long Jump for the Phoenix with a leap of 17-7.25 while Larry Hayes finished 48th and Seward was 69th.
Camarion Shaw finished 52nd in the Shot Put for Mecklenburg with a throw of 31-2.5.
Talley led the Mecklenburg boys in the 55 Meter preliminaries with an 181st finish while Hayes was 187th, Jaylin Haskins 193rd, Seward 211th, Smith 215th, Hart 233rd, Chavies 235th, Day 247th and Ross, 266th.
Advancing to the regional championships from Mecklenburg HS include the 4x200 boys team (Jaylin Haskins, Cam Smith, Larry Hayes and alternate Starlin Day), Markeria King in the 55 meters, 300 meters, Long Jump and as a member of the 4x200 team; Cassie Currin in the High Jump and as a member of the 4x800 team; the 4x200 girls relay team (Jakayla Brown, Markeria King, Spirit Chavis, Skyla King and alternate Uhmyiah Chavis); and the 4x800 girls relay team (Cassie Currin, Mallory Gordon, Olivia Hayes and Kathryn Griffin.)
