Mecklenburg Indoor Track Team Competes at Liberty

The Mecklenburg County Indoor Track team poses for a picture at the Liberty Premier High School Invitational meet at Liberty University on Saturday. Team members Markeria King, Madison Oliver, Taylor Sterling, Cassie Currin, Mallory Gordon, Olivia Hayes, Lilly Beatty, Jakayla Brown, Azaria Patillo, Noel Sterling, Isaiah Chavies, Starlin Day, Larry Hayes, Chykiem Seward, Kam Smith, Elijah Talley, Logan Vandenburg and Camarion Shaw all set personal bests at the meet. (MCHS Track photo)