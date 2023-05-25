The Mecklenburg County High School boys and girls Track & Field teams had a great showing in their first Piedmont District Championship last week at GW-Danville HS.
The Mecklenburg boys scored 94 points to finish second behind Bassett HS which claimed the district title with 116 points. Martinsville finished third with 70 points while Halifax was fourth with 65 points.
The Mecklenburg girls team finished third with 89 points behind first-place Bassett with 121 points and Halifax with 99 points. Magna Vista finished fourth with 52 points.
Markeria King had a great day, capturing district titles in the girls’ 100 Meters, 200 Meters and Long Jump while Koby Alexander captured the district title in the boys’ Long Jump and Triple Jump and Deandre Watson captured a district title in the Discus.
“To go from a 3A to a 4A division is not easy,” said Mecklenburg County coach Shaun Talley, “especially to be able to compete with such elite teams. But with that being said, the kids trained hard and stepped up to the challenge. We have two seniors already qualified for the state championships - Koby Alexander from the boys’ team and Markeria King for the girls. We have right at 34 athletes advancing to the regional championships. I’m excited and proud of this young team.”
Markeria King finished first in the girls 100 Meter Dash for Mecklenburg with a time of 12.42 while teammate Jayla Smith finished eighth and Spirit Chavis was 13th. Sha’mareon Rainey finished third in the boys 100 Meter Dash for the Phoenix with a time of 11.45 while Koby Alexander finished sixth and Jeremiah Fields was 17th.
Keeli Mills finished fourth in the 100 Meter Hurdles while Rhianna Robertson finished seventh. J’Meriyon Osborne finished third in the boys 110 Meter Hurdles while Bronson Ross was fourth and Jaylin Haskins finished sixth.
Olivia Hayes finished fourth in the girls 1600 Meter Run with a time of 6:59.04 while Rachel Becker finished eighth and Kate Griffin, ninth. Conner Champion finished seventh in the boys 1600 Meter Run for the Phoenix with a time of 5:47.79 while Rafferty Lee was eighth and Russell Sager was ninth.
In the 4x800 relay, the Mecklenburg team of Conner Champion, Quashawn Bullock, Burdell Haskins and Jamal Simmons finished third with a time of 9:37.15.
The Mecklenburg girls’ team of Markeria King, Jakayla Brown, Jayla Smith and Xzareyah Tucker finished third in the girls 4x100 Meter Relay event with a time of 51.38 while the boys’ team of Koby Alexander, Jeremiah Fields, J’Meriyon Osborne and Sha’mareon Rainey finished second in the event with a time of 44.50.
Spirit Chavis finished sixth in the girls 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:08.76 while Brandy Whittle was ninth. Quashawn Bullock finished fifth in the boys’ event with a time of 55.40 while Larry Hayes was 10th and Zarvyair Pulliam was 13th.
Keeli Mills finished third in the girls 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 51.43 while teammate Rihanna Robertson finished sixth and Jakayla Brown was eighth. Jaylin Haskins finished second in the boys’ event with a time of 44.96 while Bronson Ross was fourth and Kingston Ross finished eighth.
Olivia Hayes finished fifth in the girls 800 Meter Run for Mecklenburg while Rachel Becker was ninth and Kate Griffin finished 11th. Burdell Haskins finished eighth in the boys 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:26.17 while Conner Champion was 13th and Miguel Ballesteros was 15th.
Markeria King captured the girls 200 Meter Dash with a time of 25.57 while Jayla Smith finished eighth and Spirit Chavis was 16th. Koby Alexander finished sixth in the boys 200 Meter Dash with a time of 23.41 while Sha’mreon Rainey was ninth and Jeremiah Fields finished 11th.
Rafferty Lee finished sixth in the boys 3200 Meter Run while Russell Sager was seventh.
The Mecklenburg boys’ team of Quashawn Bullock, Stalin Day, Larry Hayes and Zarvyair Pulliam finished third with a time of 3:47.93.
Deandre Watson captured the boys Discus throw with a toss of 113-09 while Nyziah Jeffers finished 12th and Camarion Shaw was 14th. Daniya White finished second in the girls Discus with a toss of 79-11 while Tania Harris finished eighth and Jolene Upton was 12th.
Daniya White finished second in the girls Shot Put with a distance of 29.06-50 while Tania Harris was fourth and Aiyanna Davis, eighth. Nyziah Jeffers finished sixth in the boys Shot Put with a toss of 39.03-00 while Camarion Shaw was ninth and Deandre Watson, 16th.
Markeria King captured the title in the girls Long Jump with a distance of 17-00.00 while Xzareyah Tucker finished seventh. Koby Alexander captured the title in the boys Long Jump with a leap of 20-11.25 while J’Meryion Osborne finished fifth and Bronson Ross was eighth.
Koby Alexander captured the boys Triple Jump with a distance of 41-04.00 while Bronson Ross finished fourth and Karmen Smith was seventh.
Olivia Hayes finished second in the girls High Jump with a mark of 4-08.00 while Rihanna Robertson was fourth and Xzareyah Tucker was fifth. Kingston Ross finished fifth in the boys High Jump with a mark of 5-08.00 while Koby Alexander was sixth and Karmen Smith tied for ninth.
Mecklenburg was scheduled to compete in the Class 4, Region D meet on Tuesday in Danville.
