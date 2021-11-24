Lady Dragons Show Promise

After missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Park View High School girls’ basketball team, just like most other teams across the area, will enter the new campaign with some question marks.
The local team got their first taste of court action on Friday when they played a modified scrimmage at Brunswick Academy.
“For most of these kids, the last time they played was on the junior varsity team or in middle school,” fourth year Coach Michael Barmoy said. “I think they learned a lot on Friday night. Defensively I did not think we did that badly but offensively, we still have a ways to go.”
Park View will be led this year by their two returning seniors Deaona Watkins and Asia Green.
Watkins was an All-District performer in her first two years on the court while Green was a key rotation member two seasons ago.
“They have got to be our leaders on and off the court,” said Barmoy.
Park View has three other senior players on the roster this season. Forwards Ahmyah Hicks and Destiny Young last played on the JV team while guard Sierra Fullan is a transfer student from New York.
The junior class consists of guards Yvonne Dixon and Aniya Watkins and forward Ashley Balducci.
Jordyn Maclin, Jaliyal Boswell and Lizzy Black are all freshman guards on the team. Macklin and Boswell played on the Park View Middle School team two years ago while Black is out for the first time.
Barmoy said after missing last year, he has no idea what to expect in Tri-Rivers District play this season.
“It is going to be strange until we go through the district once and see what everyone has,” he said. “I’m just (focused) on us and doing what we are able to do well. We will see what we can do.”
Park View will not field a JV girls’ team this season.
“We just didn’t have the numbers to come out,” Barmoy said.
The Lady Dragons will open their regular season at home against Bluestone HS on November 29 in a triple-header at the school with the JV boys starting play at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity girls and boys to follow.
