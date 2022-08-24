Golfers Finish Second in District Match

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity golf team had its best finish of the season last Wednesday at Green’s Folly Golf Course in South Boston carding a team score of 319 to place second in the Piedmont District match.
Junior Taylor Seamans had the low round for Mecklenburg with a 78, tying for second place in the individual standings. Freshmen Jackson Allgood and Gage Jones each shot 79 while fellow freshman Ellett Love was the team’s fourth scorer at 83. Junior Cameron Shriver (85) and sophomore Barrett Digh (91) also participated in the match for the Phoenix.
Host Halifax won the match with a team score of 310, led by medalist J.D. Cunningham’s even-par round of 72. Magna Vista was third with a team score of 320, Patrick County was fourth at 329, Tunstall was fifth at 381 and Martinsville was sixth at 443. George Washington-Danville and Bassett did not field enough golfers to register a team score.
The Mecklenburg golfers have an overall record of 16-8 for the season and a Piedmont District record of 14-7.
The Phoenix were scheduled to be back in action on Monday for a district match at Danville Golf Club.
JV’s Compete
The Mecklenburg County High School JV golf team finished second to Halifax in a nine-hole match held at Kinderton Country Club in Clarksville last Tuesday.
Mecklenburg’s Jackson Allgood and Halifax’s Grady Upchurch tied for medalist honors with a 43.
The Phoenix carded a team score of 186, five strokes behind Halifax’s 181.
Individually, Gage Jones finished tied for second place at 44, and Barrett Digh came in at 48, Eli Walker 51, Greyson Arnold 52, Slate George 52 and Maddox Sasser 53.
