Dr. D Sports: Watkins Named POY

Congrats this week to Park View High School senior volleyball standout Deaona Watkins who was recently named the Tri-Rivers District player of the year.
Watkins had a big season for the Lady Dragons recording 93 kills and 88 aces and was named to the All-District first team as well as being named a Class 3, Region A second team member.
Other Lady Dragons earning post season honors included Tori Powell, Kaylee Coker and Carrington Sasser who were named to the All-District second team while Avery Evans and Paige Springer were honorable mention selections.
Coker and Springer were also honorable mention selections on the All-Region team.
The Lady Dragons recently held a banquet and Watkins was presented with the Queen of Serve award for varsity while Kaleigh Gill was named Princess of Serve for the JV team for having the most aces this season.
Watkins and Coker were presented with Captain Awards for the varsity team while Abigail Crowder and Kaylin Alexander were recognized as JV captains.
Camille Parker was presented with the Most Improved JV player award while Hannah Powell earned the Sportsmanship award for the varsity team and Grace Walsh for the JV team.
‘We had our ups and downs this season but I couldn't be prouder of how the girls came together as a team,” Coach Emma Jones said. “It amazes me that 60% of our team was recognized at the district level and I am glad to have had the opportunity to work with each of our Lady Dragons. Watching them grow as players and as young ladies is truly an honor.”
Busy Week
The three Park View High School basketball teams opened their campaign on Monday night and they will have a busy week as they travel to Southampton HS on Wednesday and play at Sussex-Central HS on Friday.
The Dragons’ varsity boys’ basketball team will play Jamestown on Saturday in the Sussex-Central HS tournament.
The Brunswick Bulldogs meanwhile will enjoy some home cooking during the opening week of the campaign as they play host to Surry HS on Wednesday night and welcome Windsor HS on Friday.
