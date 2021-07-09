Dr. D Sports: CC in Town

It was great to see our local superstar Odicci “CC” Alexander in South Hill on Saturday.
CC who is currently playing professional softball with the USSA Pride made an appearance on Saturday at Hardee Ford to sign autographs and take pictures with her local fans.
It was great to see all of the love and support she received from the large crowd that turned out including many young girls who were wearing their softball uniform.
It has certainly been a whirlwind summer for Alexander since leading James Madison University to the College Women’s World Series and an upset of eventual national champion Oklahoma. In just the past few weeks, she signed professional contracts with the USSA Pride and Athlete’s Unlimited, was named the Softball America NCAA pitcher of the year and is a finalist for the Best Female College Athlete ESPY award.
Just this past week, she was named the D1 Softball’s Woman of the Year.
To say that she is busy is an understatement.
CC played a game with the Pride on Friday night, got packed around 2 a.m. and flew into Richmond on Saturday morning. She and boyfriend D’Angelo Ramero visited his family at his home in Richmond before arriving in South Hill for the meet and greet.
She had a chance to spend a quick night at home before returning to Richmond to throw out the first pitch at the Richmond Squirrels game on Sunday before heading back to Florida.
This young superstar has a full agenda to say the least!
Johnson Named to USA Olympic Select Team
Former Park View standout Keldon Johnson, who recently completed a very successful second season with the San Antonio Spurs in the National Basketball League, was recently selected as one of 17 players to play with the USA Basketball Men's Select Team later this month.
The Select Team is composed of a 17-man roster that's made up of 13 young NBA standouts including Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Miles Bridges, and Darius Garland; along with four veterans having prior USA Basketball experience.
Johnson and the rest of the team will train with and compete against Coach Gregg Popovich and the USA Basketball Men's National Team in Las Vegas from July 6-9. The Men's National Team is currently headlined by several star players including Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum.
Coker, Jackson Named All-Region
Congrats to rising senior Kaylee Coker and rising junior Jordyn Jackson who recently earned VHSL 3A All-Region softball honors.
Coker was named to the first team while Jackson was selected to the second team.
RIP to Our Roxy
It was a tough weekend around the homestead as we had to say goodbye to our beloved Shih Tzu Roxy just eight weeks after losing our beloved Lucy. The two came into our lives 13 years ago and brought nothing but love, fun and joy.
Roxy was the more serious of the two because we got her a week early and my wife Shannon instantly became her Mom for life. Roxy was smart, sassy and as protective and loyal as any doggie I have ever known.
She was wagging her tail and loving on us right up until the end.
I hope Roxy and Lucy are once again running and playing on the Rainbow Bridge. We will miss her everyday but our love and memories of her will last forever!
