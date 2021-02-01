Moore Recalls the Golden Days; Senior Hurler Went 8-0 on the Mound

(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes, teams and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 46 in the series.)
Park View High School ace Bill Moore went a perfect 8-0 on the mound during the 1988 baseball campaign, leading the Dragons’ to the Group AA, Region I title game in Coach Michael Greene’s first season at the helm.
“I remember we played some good teams that season,” Moore said. “We had a great coach and we had a really special team.”
Moore said the Dragons, the defending Southside District champions, played a number of close games during the 1988 season against district foes Randolph-Henry, Bluestone and Greensville.
“I remember playing against Michael Tucker and the Lee boys from Emporia,” Moore said. “They had good teams and it was always a battle. I enjoyed the competition.”
Moore said facing Tucker who went on to star at Longwood and play Major League Baseball was always an epic battle.
“I would either strike him out or he would get a hit,” Moore recalled. “We played Legion ball together and were really good friends.”
While the lefthander had a great fastball and a curve with a lot of movement, his favorite pitch to throw was a knuckleball.
“I really enjoyed throwing the knuckleball and I think Alfie (Butts) had as much fun behind the plate trying to catch it,” Moore said with a laugh.
“I remember facing Michael one time and I knew I was going to throw the knuckleball and he knew it to,” Moore said. “I threw the knuckleball and it didn’t move a lot and he tattooed it and it hit the scoreboard in right field for a homerun.”
He said the 3-2 win over Poquoson in the 1988 regional quarterfinals at home was a special one for the Dragons especially coming out on top after the Islanders brought Melvin Hornsby, a 6-6 hurler, with a 90-plus fastball into the game.
“I think they thought they could take us,” he said.
When Park View jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a 2-RBI single by Moore, the Islanders wasted no time in bringing Hornsby in.
“He could bring it,” Moore recalled. “We said we are going to have to shorten the swing. Fortunately we were able to hold on for the win.”
Moore went to Hampden-Sydney College following his high-school graduation and played baseball his first year and a half there but as a Pre-Med major decided to focus his attention on academics after that.
He went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree from Hampden-Sydney, his Doctor of Philosophy degree from Virginia Tech and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Virginia.
Moore, who specializes in Emergency Medicine, currently lives in Forest with his wife Angela Taylor Moore. They have two children, Taylor and Nicholas.
Moore said looking back, his junior and senior seasons at Park View, were some of the most fun times of his life.
“We were all close friends and we were always ready to play,” he said. “It was just a special time. Those were the golden days.”
