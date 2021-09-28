The Park View High School varsity volleyball team topped visiting Franklin HS 3-0 on Thursday night in Tri-Rivers District play, capturing the three games by the scores of 25-5, 25-8 and 25-10.
The victory improved the Lady Dragons to 6-4 overall and 6-2 in the district.
Kaylee Coker and Deaona Watkins led Park View with eight aces and four kills in the victory while Tori Powell tallied five aces and three kills and Avery Evans and Carrington Sasser added four aces.
Paige Springer recorded three aces and two kills while Kaylee Newman totaled three aces and Hannah Powell added one ace and one kill.
The Lady Dragons fell 3-0 at Halifax County last Monday night in a non-district contest. The Lady Comets captured the three games by the scores of 25-10, 29-27 and 25-5.
Watkins led Park View with six kills and an ace while Coker tallied three kills and T. Powell and Springer added two kills apiece. Asia Green and Alex Love added one kill apiece.
PVJV’s Split
The Park View JV’s split a pair of matches on the court last week after topping visiting Franklin HS 2-0 on Thursday night. The Baby Dragons captured the two games by the scores of 25-5 and 25-7.
The win improved the Park View JV’s to 3-3 on the season.
Kaleigh Gill totaled six aces in the victory while Abby Crowder recorded five aces, Meredith Graham tallied three aces and two kills and Grace Walsh added three aces.
Kaylin Alexander had two kills for the Baby Dragons while Morgan Hinton added two aces.
The Park View JV’s fell 2-0 at Halifax County last Monday night.
The Baby Comets captured the two games by the scores of 25-17 and 25-14.
Alexander tallied two kills and two aces while Walsh added two kills. Hinton recorded one kill and one ace while Crowder had one kill and Gill added one ace.
