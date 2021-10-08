Dr. D Sports: Back to Action

After two weeks off due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the program, the Park View High School varsity football team returned to practice on Tuesday and will travel to Emporia on Friday night to face Greensville HS in a Tri-Rivers District contest.
The Eagles earned their first win of the season with a 48-28 win over Surry HS last week in its district opener.
The Dragons own a 7-3 record in the last 10 meetings in the series but Greensville won the last contest between the two teams in 2019 with a 44-7 victory in Emporia.
The two games the Dragons missed over the past two weeks have been rescheduled.
Park View will welcome Franklin HS next Tuesday night, October 12 before playing host to Sussex-Central on Friday, October 15.
The Dragons will make up the road date at Southampton HS on Tuesday, October 26 before traveling to Surry County on Friday, October 29.
The Brunswick Bulldogs meanwhile had their scheduled contest this past Friday postponed due to contact tracing within the Windsor HS program and instead traveled to play Washington & Lee, picking up a thrilling 22-21 win on Saturday evening.
Brunswick’s game against Southampton HS scheduled for this Friday has been moved up to Thursday night with a 7:00 p.m. kickoff scheduled in Lawrenceville.
Weekend High-School Football Scores
Kenston Forest57Brunswick Academy 6
Brunswick22Washington & Lee21
Nottoway28Lunenburg14
Greensville48Surry28
Cumberland46Prince Edward44
Amelia68Randolph-Henry14
Buckingham, Forfeit win over Bluestone
Tri-Rivers District Standings
Greensville1-01-2
Franklin1-01-3
Surry1-12-3
Sussex0-02-1
Southampton0-01-1
Park View0-01-2
Brunswick0-12-1
Windsor0-10-4
