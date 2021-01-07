Senior Athlete Profiles: Kelsey Moseley

Sport: Golf
Age: 18
Favorite Food: Mashed potatoes
Favorite TV Show: New Girl
Favorite Music Artist: *NSYNC
Favorite Sports Memory: Going to states as a team my sophomore year. (Kelsey was an All-District selection all three seasons she played and also qualified for the girls’ state tournament.)
What Will You Miss the Most This Season: Memories made with my teammates playing the game we love.
Plans After Graduation: I have been accepted to Radford University in the fall.
