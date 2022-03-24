RH Rolls Past Lady Dragons, 11-1

The Randolph-Henry High School varsity softball team, which advanced to the Class 2 state title game last year, rolled past Park View HS 11-1 on Friday afternoon in South Hill in the season opener for both teams.
The Lady Statesmen have a stout lineup and went to work in the second inning, scoring five runs on four hits and three walks.
Randolph-Henry added three runs in the third inning, one in the fifth, and two in the seventh and finished with nine hits on the day.
Park View scored its lone run in the second inning when starting pitcher Tori Powell led off with a triple and scored on a RBI double by Jordyn Maclin.
Jordyn Jackson also had a hit for Park View in the contest with a lead-off single in the bottom of the fourth.
Lady Statesmen pitcher Danner Allen struck out nine in the victory.
The Lady Dragons will travel to play Surry HS on Thursday afternoon.
