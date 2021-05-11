The Park View High School softball team’s bats are heating up and they cruised to a pair of wins in Tri-Rivers District play last week.
The Lady Dragons got homeruns from Kaylee Coker and Lizzie Wesson on Thursday in a five-inning 15-3 win over visiting Greensville HS.
The victory improved Park View to 3-1 on the season.
Coker set the tone for the Lady Dragons leading off the bottom of the first with a homerun over the centerfield fence.
Ashlyn Lewis reached first after a dropped third strike later in the inning and scored on a double by Jordyn Jackson for a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Dragons broke the game open in the second inning when Carrington Sasser led off with a single and Coker reached on an error to plate a run. Tori Powell followed with a sac fly to drive in Coker. Lewis singled later in the inning and scored when Wesson drew a bases loaded walk. A single by pitcher Erin Bailey drove in a run and Sasser doubled to score pinch runner Elizabeth Powell for an 8-0 lead.
Greensville got on the scoreboard in the top of the third by taking advantage of two walks and a double.
The Lady Dragons scored another run in the bottom half of the inning when Coker reached after being hit by a pitch and scored on a RBI double by Lewis.
Lizzie Wesson led off the bottom of the fifth with a homer to centerfield for Park View and a 10-2 lead.
Coker, Powell and Jackson added RBI’s in the inning to give Park View a commanding 15-2 lead.
Erin Bailey pitched all five innings for the Lady Dragons to earn the win, allowing only two hits and two earned runs while striking out eight and walking five.
Coker, Lewis, Jackson and Sasser had two hits apiece to pace Park View while Paige Springer, Powell, Wesson, Bailey and Avery Evans added one hit apiece.
Powell totaled 3 RBI in the game to lead Park View while Coker, Jackson, Wesson and Sasser drove in two runs and Evans, Bailey and Lewis added one apiece.
Coker scored four runs in the game for the Lady Dragons while Lewis, Wesson and Sasser scored two runs apiece and Hannah Powell, Evans, E. Powell and T. Powell added one apiece.
PV, 15-3
The Lady Dragons broke through for 10 runs in the second inning and cruised to a 15-3 victory over visiting Surry HS last Tuesday evening.
Coker and T. Powell scored two runs and had 2 RBI apiece with a hit in the game while Lewis and Jackson had one hit and 2 RBI apiece as both scored a run.
Springer had one hit and a RBI with a run scored while Bailey and Danasia Sturdivant scored a pair of runs. Wesson, E. Powell and Sasser each added a run in the victory.
Bailey pitched 1.1 innings allowing one unearned run while striking out three and walking two.
Wesson pitched 3.2 innings while allowing three hits and one earned run. She struck out five and walked two.
