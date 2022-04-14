The Park View High School varsity baseball team gave visiting Randolph-Henry HS all it wanted in the Dragons’ home opener last Wednesday evening but fell 7-6 in 11-innings.
The Statesmen scored the game winner in the top of the 11th on a single, two walks and a sac fly.
Deandre Watson walked for Park View to lead off the bottom of the inning but the Statesmen got two strikeouts and a groundout to get out of the frame and claim the win.
Randolph-Henry scored one run in the top of the first on a double by Webb and an RBI single by Tucker.
The Dragons answered in the bottom of the first when Jaxson Hatcher reached on a fielder’s choice, Jaxton Shook ripped an RBI single and Watson and Jake Brame followed with singles for a 2-1 lead.
Park View increased the lead to 3-1 in the third inning when Hatcher singled, stole second, and scored on a RBI single by Brame.
The Statesmen scored five runs in the fourth inning on three hits and three errors to open up a 6-3 lead.
The Dragons answered again in the bottom of the inning when Matthew Lynch and Austin Jackson both singled and scored when Hatcher reached on an error to cut the deficit to 6-5.
Park View tied the score at six in the bottom of the seventh when Watson walked and scored when Lynch was hit by a pitch.
The score stayed 6-6 until the Statesmen struck in the top of the 11th for the winning run.
Hatcher had two hits on the day to lead Park View while Lynch, Jackson, Shook, Watson, Brame and Kwondrey Coleman added one hit apiece.
Shook, Brame and Kinker all saw mound time in the game for the Dragons.
