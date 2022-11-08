With their backs against the wall after failing to score in the first overtime session, the Mecklenburg Middle School defense came up with a several big stops and then did it again to start the second extra session.
The strong defensive stand gave the Phoenix another chance in the second overtime and quarterback Nicholas Hayes was able to score on a 1-yard run behind his offensive line for a thrilling 12-6 victory over Nottoway in double overtime.
The victory earned MMS (7-1) the first championship in school history in its debut year.
The victory was also a little payback after the Phoenix had fallen 13-12 in overtime to Nottoway on homecoming night.
“Maybe it was a little redemption,” MMS coach Bruce Cliborne said. “The football gods were smiling down on us tonight.”
Cliborne said the contest was a hard-fought game between two good teams.
“That’s two good football teams,” he said. “Coach Jones team is awesome. I’m very proud of (our guys).”
The game was scoreless at halftime but MMS got going on their first possession of the second half when Amarae Jones broke a 38-yard touchdown run for the Phoenix for a 6-0 lead at the 6:38 mark of the third quarter.
The ensuing kickoff was fumbled by Nottoway and Mecklenburg’s Brian Davis came up with the fumble recovery.
The Phoenix were unable to get another drive going however and turned the ball over on downs near midfield.
Nottoway moved to the Phoenix 16-yard line but lost yardage on a run and a holding call backed up the Wildcats. Faced with fourth-and-long Nottoway was able convert on a big play when the quarterback hit a receiver who came out of the backfield on a 31-yard touchdown pass. MMS came up with a stop on the 2-point conversion attempt to keep the score tied at 6 at the 7:42 mark of the fourth quarter.
Following an MMS punt, Nottoway picked up one first down with the clock running down but the Phoenix came up with a stop on fourth-and-9 with 18 seconds left.
Jones picked up 11-yards on a run but the clock ran out sending the game into overtime.
MMS tried to go to the air in the first overtime period but three passes fell incomplete and a fourth down run was stuffed by Nottoway.
Mecklenburg’s defense came up with a stop on fourth down on Nottoway’s first offensive possession in overtime and then did it again to start the second overtime.
Jones rushed from the 10-yard line to inside the one on MMS second possession in overtime to set up Hayes’ game winning score.
