Senior Athlete Profiles: Meredith Mosier

Sport(s): Volleyball and soccer

Age: 18

Favorite Food: Buffalo wings

Favorite TV Show: The Office 

Favorite Music Artist: Briston Maroney 

Favorite Sports Memory: The first blackout game for Bree against Southampton. We had a huge crowd and even had to pull out both bleachers for everyone to watch. It’s definitely an experience I will never forget.

What Will You Miss the Most this Season: I’m gonna miss the bus rides to away games the most.

Plans after Graduation: Go to college and major in criminology or business.