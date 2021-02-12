Senior Athlete Profiles: Meredith Mosier

Sport(s): Volleyball and soccer
Age: 18
Favorite Food: Buffalo wings
Favorite TV Show: The Office
Favorite Music Artist: Briston Maroney
Favorite Sports Memory: The first blackout game for Bree against Southampton. We had a huge crowd and even had to pull out both bleachers for everyone to watch. It’s definitely an experience I will never forget.
What Will You Miss the Most this Season: I’m gonna miss the bus rides to away games the most.
Plans after Graduation: Go to college and major in criminology or business.
