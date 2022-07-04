Dr. D Sports: Welcome to State Tourney Town

If you haven’t been to a youth softball or baseball game over the past two weeks, it is only because you have not wanted to as there has been a bevy of tournaments being played across Southside, Virginia involving our local All-Star teams.
I attended seven different All-Star tournaments in a span of six days last week and there has been lots of great action from our local stars. This is my 32nd year of covering Dixie Youth and All-Star summer play and this has certainly been one of the busiest.
South Hill will be the epicenter of the Virginia Dixie Youth world this weekend with three tournaments being played at Parker Park. South Hill will have host teams in the Division II O-Zone and Division II AA Coach Pitch tourneys.
Congrats this week to the Mecklenburg All-Stars who captured the Virginia State Dixie Baseball Majors state crown for the fifth straight year on Sunday afternoon after topping Charlotte County 9-2 at Halifax County High School.
The local team went a perfect 3-0 in the tournament and will represent Virginia in the Dixie Majors World Series that gets underway on Friday, July 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Mecklenburg will meet the Texas champions at 6 p.m. in Game 2 of the tournament.
Congrats also to the Brunswick Coach Pitch All-Stars who captured the District 1 tournament title last week in Emporia and will be in action at the state tourney in South Hill.
The South Hill Babe Ruth 16-18 year-old All-Stars went 2-0 to capture the Area 2 tournament in South Hill last week and will open play in their state tournament on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Powhatan.
We had several other local teams that came so close to advancing to state play.
The South Hill Darlings, Angels and Belles softball teams all advanced to their respective district title games and all three finished as district runner-up.
The Brunswick Minor League All-Stars also finished as the district runner-up.
The gate fees for the Dixie Youth state tournaments in South Hill are $6 for adults, $5 for children from 5-12 and free for ages 5 and under.
A full array of concessions will be available including all of the ballpark favorites such as hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, French fries, bologna burgers, candy, drinks and slushies.
Outside food and drinks and coolers will not be allowed to be brought in by spectators.
Opening ceremonies are scheduled to begin around 4:30 p.m. on Friday or prior to the second scheduled games of the day.
All state tournaments are double elimination and play will continue through early next week.
Below are the opening day game schedules for the three tournaments.
Virginia Dixie Youth D2 Coach Pitch Tournament
Parker Park, South Hill, VA.
Friday Games
12:30 Timberlake v. Dinwiddie Nationals
2:30Amelia vs Motley
5:00Lunenburg vs. Brunswick
7:00South Hill vs. Buckingham
Virginia Dixie Youth D2 O-Zone Tournament
Friday Games
5:30Emporia vs. Brookneal
7:30Clarksville vs. Amherst
South Hill will play winner of Emporia/Brookneal at 5 p.m. on Saturday
Virginia Dixie Youth D1 O-Zone Tournament
Friday Games
12:00Patrick County vs. Halifax
2:00Rustburg vs. Henry County
Franklin County will play winner of Patrick/Halifax at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
