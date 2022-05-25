The Park View High School boys’ soccer team put up a valiant fight but fell 5-1 to Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, the Tri-Rivers District champions, last Wednesday night in the regular season finale at Dragon Field.
The loss dropped the Dragons to 12-3-1 overall and completed a 12-2 record in the district with both losses coming against ARGS.
The visitors jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Senior Night at Park View on a goal by Aiden Hendricks at the 20:56 mark of the first half.
Owen Ecklund scored at the 2:01 mark of the first half to give ARGS a 2-0 lead that they took to the halftime break.
Chase Crabel got Park View on the scoreboard after making a defender fall on a break-away to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the 37:23 mark of the second half.
Ecklund added goals for ARGS at the 28:20 mark and at the 26:45 mark for a 4-1 lead and Hendricks converted a final goal on a penalty kick at the 9:04 mark for the final margin.
The Dragons topped Greensville HS last Monday night 3-0 behind two goals from Crabel and one from Cameron Gill.
PV Girls Win
The Park View HS girls’ soccer team ended the regular season on a strong note after posting a 2-0 win over Colonial Heights HS on the road last Wednesday night.
Nakya Garnes scored both goals for the Lady Dragons and was named the offensive player of the game by the coaching staff.
Cadence Kille was named the defensive player of the game while Alice Gonzalez-Sanchez was honored for her midfield play and Ashley Balducci was selected as the MVP for the game.
The victory improved the Lady Dragons to 4-4-1 on the season.
