Park View Senior Athlete Profile: Josh Boyd

Josh Boyd

Sport:  Boys Basketball, Football

Age: 17

Favorite Food: Tacos

Favorite TV Show: Martin

Favorite Music Artist: Lil Baby

Favorite Sports Memory: Scoring 31 points against Brunswick in basketball and our homecoming game last year in football. Even though we loss, I felt it was one of the best games I ever had.

What Will You Miss the Most This Season: I will miss playing with my senior teammates for our last year.

Plans after Graduation: I plan to attend a four-year college but I’m not sure what I want to major in right now.