Park View Senior Athlete Profile: Josh Boyd

Sport: Boys Basketball, Football
Age: 17
Favorite Food: Tacos
Favorite TV Show: Martin
Favorite Music Artist: Lil Baby
Favorite Sports Memory: Scoring 31 points against Brunswick in basketball and our homecoming game last year in football. Even though we loss, I felt it was one of the best games I ever had.
What Will You Miss the Most This Season: I will miss playing with my senior teammates for our last year.
Plans after Graduation: I plan to attend a four-year college but I’m not sure what I want to major in right now.
