Lady Dragons Go 2-1 on the Week

The Park View High School varsity volleyball team rebounded from a home loss to Windsor HS last Tuesday night to post 3-0 wins over Sussex-Central and Brunswick in Tri-Rivers District play last week.
The victory over the Lady Bulldogs improved Park View to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in district play.
The Lady Dragons won the three games by the scores of 25-3, 25-5 and 25-6.
Paige Springer recorded six aces and five kills in the victory for Park View while Deaona Watkins totaled four kills and one ace and Tori Powell tallied four aces and one kill. Kaylee Coker added three aces and a kill while Asia Green and Hannah Powell added one kill apiece.
Park View topped Sussex-Central HS 3-0 last Wednesday evening, capturing the three games by the scores of 25-6, 25-8 and 25-10.
Watkins had a big match with 13 aces and two kills while Springer tallied six aces and one kill and Alex Love and T. Powell added five aces apiece. Coker finished with three aces and a kill while Green totaled two kills and Avery Evans added one ace.
Park View fell 3-1 to a good Windsor HS team last Tuesday night in South Hill.
The visitors won the first game 25-18 before the Lady Dragons rallied with a 25-23 win in Game 2. The Lady Dukes clinched the match by winning the final two games by the scores of 26-24 and 25-23.
Watkins led the Lady Dragons with 12 kills and four aces while Coker added seven kills and one ace. Springer and T. Powell finished with three aces and a kill while Carrington Sasser recorded two aces. Jordyn Jackson finished with one kill and H. Powell added one ace.
PVJV’s fall, 2-1
The Park View JV’s fell 2-1 to visiting Windsor HS last Tuesday evening in a hard-fought match.
The Baby Dragons won the first game 25-15 but Windsor fought back to win the next two games by the scores of 28-26 and 15-13.
Grace Walsh led the Park View JV’s with three kills and three aces while Morgan Hinton and Kaylin Alexander added three aces apiece. Kayliegh Gill, Peyton Ellis and Abby Crowder all had two aces in the match.
The loss dropped the Baby Dragons to 2-2 on the season.
