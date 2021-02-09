(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes, teams and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 47 in the series.)
When the Park View High School varsity volleyball team lost in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals at Goochland HS last season, local supporters were disappointed but almost immediately started looking to the 2020-21 season.
Two-time All-State selection and Tri-Rivers District player of the year Courtlyn Hawkins still had her senior season ahead of her and she would be joined by fellow 2019 All-Region first team pick Deaona Watkins.
In addition Coach Beth Callahan, the reigning Tri-Rivers District coach of the year, would welcome back seniors Erin Bailey, Krislyn Johnson, Riley Grace Turner, Kaitlyn Campbell, Meredith Mosier and talented junior hitter Kaylee Coker.
The Lady Dragons compiled a program record 23-5 record last season and went undefeated in Tri-Rivers District play to claim the regular season and tournament titles. Park View also qualified for the state tournament for the second time in three seasons after finishing as the 3A regional runner-up.
Unfortunately, the much-anticipated season was lost due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hate it for our seniors,” Park View Coach Beth Callahan said recently. “I know they are missing sports. We were going to have a good team. We would have had a pretty aggressive attack with Courtlyn (Hawkins), Deaona (Watkins) and Kaylee (Coker).”
Callahan said this year’s senior class was a well-rounded group in every regard.
“The class was a really good group,” she said. “The players have been dedicated to the sport and the parents have been very supportive.”
Callahan said Hawkins really grew from her middle school days to her first season at Park View.
“She grew so fast and she looked like a totally different kid by her freshman year,” she said. “Courtlyn is just a really great kid. She has done a lot of off-season conditioning and worked very hard.”
It has been a sensational career for Hawkins who goes into the Park View record books as the most decorated volleyball player in school history.
Hawkins helped lead the Lady Dragons to the program’s first state berth in her freshman season and was named All-District, All-Region and second-team All-State.
The Lady Dragons went 20-3 in her sophomore season but fell in the regional semifinals, one game short of a state playoff berth. Hawkins once again was named to the All-District and All-Region team and earned her first Tri-Rivers District player of the year award.
Hawkins was named the Tri-Rivers District player of the year again last season as well as being selected All-District, All-Region and was a Class 3 All-State first team selection.
“She would have also gotten to the 1,000 kill mark if we would have played this year,” said Callahan.
Hawkins said she played several sports as a youngster including soccer, softball and golf but fell in love with volleyball in PE class in the fifth grade.
“I really enjoyed it and I wanted to be good at it,” she said. “When it came to Middle School, Coach Oxendine asked me to come out.”
Anyone that has watched Hawkins play immediately notices the intensity she brings to the court, her big smile and the encouraging words for teammates.
“Bree really showed me how to have fun in my freshman year,” Hawkins said. “She and I were the cheerleaders at practice.”
Courtlyn’s father, Mecklenburg County Sherriff Bobby Hawkins, was a standout in several sports at Bluestone High School.
“Dad played a lot of high-school sports and he always gave it his all,” she said. “He was really motivated and he has always motivated me. I try to motivate (my teammates) to be the best version of themselves.”
Hawkins said she has enjoyed playing for Coach Callahan and with her beloved teammates over the years.
“I have loved playing for Coach B,” she said. “She really pushes you to do your best. I love my teammates too. We’ve developed friendships and a bond from volleyball.”
Hawkins has played her club volleyball with several programs over the years and most recently with the Lake Country Storm and coaches Roger Poythress and Kenny Hardy.
Hawkins plans to continue her volleyball career in college and has several schools interested in her services as a student-athlete for next season.
“It is in the works,” she said.
Courtlyn is the daughter of Bobby and Angie Hawkins.
