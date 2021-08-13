(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes, teams and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 62 in the series.)
Clay Walker, Class of 2013, used his speed, a sensational glove, a strong arm and a big bat to become a standout on the diamond for the Park View High School baseball team.
Walker started playing tee-ball when he was 4-years-old and immediately fell in love with the game.
Walker’s father coached him during his early years, something he says he really enjoyed.
“I enjoyed playing for him,” he said.
While Walker dabbled with other sports, he focused primarily on baseball once he got to middle school.
Walker played baseball at Park View for five years coming up from the middle school to play on the junior varsity team in the eighth and ninth grades before playing three years of varsity baseball.
He earned All-Southside District honors three times for the Dragons under Coach Michael Greene.
Walker batted .427 in his senior season and led the Dragons in RBI and stolen bases.
“It was awesome,” Walker said of playing for Coach Greene. “He taught us things besides baseball that we could use in everyday life. When you think of Park View baseball, you think of Coach Greene.”
Walker also served as the closer on the mound in his senior campaign.
He said when he looks back on his playing career, the great friendships he made is the first thing that comes to mind.
“I made life-long friendships,” he said. “(Many of us) are still friends today and do everything together from playing softball to golf.”
Park View found success on the diamond with Walker and his teammates which included other diamond stalwarts like Charlie Mills, Vince Cliborne, Kendall Kelly and Josh Carter.
“Powhatan was the powerhouse in those days,” he said. “We had some good teams but could not keep up with them.”
Walker said his goal was to play college baseball and he got that opportunity after Coach Greene took him to a camp at Virginia Wesleyan University.
“Once I got that offer, I stopped looking,” he said.
Walker started his freshman season as a backup but got an opportunity to start about 10 games into the campaign and he took advantage, going 4 for 4 at the plate in the first game of a doubleheader against Lynchburg College and 3 for 4 in the nightcap. He was a nominee for the ODAC player of the week after the big performance in the doubleheader and started for the Marlins the remainder of the season.
He finished the campaign with a .298 batting average and rapped out 23 hits with 9 RBI. He was successful on 9 of 10 stolen bases opportunities that season.
Unfortunately, Walker injured his shoulder late in the season diving for a ball that was hit up the middle and suffered a tear to his labrum.
“I rested it that summer and went back in the fall but I still couldn’t throw,” he said. “I could swing the bat but it was a career ending injury for me.”
Walker finished the semester at VWU and transferred to Southside Virginia Community College where he earned his second Associate’s Degree and decided to enter the workforce.
After working in banking for a short time, he went to work for MC Dean. He recently started a position with T5 Data Center which helps ensure that power gets to the servers at the Microsoft Datacenter in Boydton.
“It’s a very interesting job,” he said. “I really enjoy it.”
Walker said the key component in his job is something that he learned many years ago on the diamond.
“Everything we do is as a team,” he said.
