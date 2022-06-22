The South Hill All-Stars advanced to the championship round by topping Brunswick for the second time in the Dixie Softball District 1 Darlings tournament that was played in Lawrenceville on Sunday evening.
The local team was scheduled to face undefeated Nottoway on Monday night, needing a pair of wins to capture the tournament title and earn a state tournament berth.
South Hill topped Brunswick 14-6 on Sunday by scoring one run in the first inning, four in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth.
Brunswick scored four runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Malia Hite, Nora Adams, Collins Foster and Imani Bell scored two runs apiece for South Hill in the contest while Ava Fox, Charlee Thompson, Emaline Clary, Eden Talley, Paschal Satterwhite and Sissy-Jaelyn Thomas scored one run apiece.
Alia Ann Bishop and Makenzie Davis scored two runs apiece to pace Brunswick while Wren Long, and Esme Oakley scored one run apiece.
Below is a recap of the other weekend games.
Nottoway, 14-3
Playing its second game of the day, South Hill fell behind early and dropped a 14-3 decision to Nottoway in a winner’s bracket game on Saturday evening.
Nottoway scored seven runs in the first inning, six in the second and one in the third.
Malia Hite drove in Emaline Clary in the first inning with an inside the park homerun for South Hill and then scored on an RBI single by Ali Hren in the third inning.
SH, 20-18
Tied at 15 going into the final inning, the South Hill All-Stars struck for five runs in the top of the fifth and then held on in the bottom half of the inning to top Brunswick 20-18 on Saturday afternoon.
Clary and Hite each scored three runs apiece for South Hill in the contest while Ava Fox, Charlee Thompson, Nora Adams, Eden Talley and Paschal Satterwhile scored two runs apiece. Hren, Collins Foster, Imani Bell and MaKenze Toone each scored one run apiece.
Hite and Bell had 4 RBI apiece in the game for South Hill while Clary drove in two.
Wren Long, Skylar Dortch and Makenzie Davis scored three runs apiece to pace Brunswick while Kynzlee Moore and Paislee Jones scored two runs apiece. JennyLynn Schaffer, Ziri Easter, Esme Oakley and Alia Ann Bishop scored one run apiece.
Brunswick, 12-7
Brunswick opened All-Star play in Lawrenceville with a 12-7 win over Dinwiddie on Friday evening in the nightcap.
The local team got off to a good start scoring one run in the first, three in the second and three in the third to open up a 7-1 lead.
Dinwiddie scored four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth while Brunswick added two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth for the final margin.
Tatum Britt scored three runs in the game to pace Brunswick while Schaffer scored two and Long, Dortch, Davis, Moore, Jones, Layton and Elder scored one run apiece.
SH, 6-5
South Hill won a 6-5 thriller over Clarksville in extra innings in a first-round game on Friday night.
With the contest tied at four, the game went to extra innings and Clarksville struck when Hill hit a shot over the outfielder’s heads and circled the bases for an inside the park homer to give Clarksville a 5-4 lead.
As the home team, South Hill batted last and answered when Fox, Clary and Hite all reached on infield singles. A ground out by Adams tied the score at five and Talley hit a grounder to score Clary for the game winner.
Fox scored three runs to pace South Hill while Clary scored two and Hite added one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.