King Captures Regional Track Title in 100 & 200

Senior standout Markeria King carried the flag for the Mecklenburg County High School track & field team at the Class 4, Region D Championships last Tuesday, capturing titles in the 100 Meter & 200 Meter Dash. She also earned a third-place finish in the Long Jump and will compete in all three events at the state meet.
King ran a 12.86 to capture the 100 Meter Dash while teammate Jayla Smith finished 12th in the finals and Spirit Chavis was 26th.
King captured the 200 Meter Dash title with a time of 28.81. Smith finished 17th in the finals while Angie Hernandez-Zavala was 22nd.
King earned a third-place finish in the Long Jump with a leap of 16-11.75 while Xzareyah Tucker was 21st and Hernandez-Zavala was 27th.
Koby Alexander finished fourth in the boys Triple Jump with a leap of 40.08.00 to earn a state tournament bid. Bronson Ross finished eighth in the event while Kamren Smith was 17th.
Blacksburg captured the girls’ team title with 207 points while the Lady Phoenix finished fifth with 36 points.
Blacksburg also captured the boys’ team title with 150 points. Mecklenburg finished 10th with 16 points.
In the girls 400 Meter Dash, Cassie Currin finished 13th, Hernandez-Zavala was 16th and Chavis finished 22nd.
In the girls 100 Meter Hurdles, Rihanna Robertson finished 12th while Jakayla Brown was 17th.
Robertson finished 11th in the 300 Meter Hurdles while Brown was 13th.
In the girls’ 4x100 Meter Relay, the Mecklenburg team of Jakayla Brown, Xzareyah Tucker, Markeria King and Jayla Smith finished 7th. The 4x400 Lady Phoenix team also finished seventh while the 4x800 Meter Relay team finished sixth.
Currin finished 10th in the girls High Jump was Tucker was 15th.
Daniya White finished sixth in the Discus with a throw of 81.9 while Tania Harris was 24th. White finished ninth in the Shot Put with a distance of 27.6 while Harris was 24th and Aiyanna Davis was 25th.
Koby Alexander finished 14th in the boys 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.71 while Sha’mareon Rainey was 16th and Jeremiah Fields was 18th.
Alexander finished 13th in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 23.81 while Rainey was 23rd and Fields was 28th.
Quashawn Bullock placed 14th in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 54.72 while Zarvyair Pulliam finished 16th and Larry Hayes was 17th.
Burdell Haskins placed 17th in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:25.55 while Conner Champion finished 20th.
Champion finished 25th in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:38.90 while Rafferty Lee was 28th.
Lee finished 21st in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 13:53.20 while Miguel Ballesteros was 22nd.
Jaylin Haskins finished 9th in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 43.91 while Bronson Ross was 16th and Kingston Ross was 17th.
The 4x100 Meter Relay boys’ team finished fifth while the 4x400 team finished eighth and the 4x800 Meter Relay team finished seventh.
Jaylin Haskins of Mecklenburg finished 10th in the High Jump while Kingston Ross, Koby Alexander and Karmen Smith all tied with a leap of 5-04.
Nyziah Jeffers finished ninth in the boys Discus with a throw of 113.2 while Deandre Watson was 18th and Camarion Shaw was 22nd. Jeffers finished 14th in the Shot Put while Watson was 16th and Shaw was 22nd.
King and Alexander will participate in the Class 4 State Championships on June 2-3 at Liberty University.
