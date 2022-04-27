(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 75 in the series.)
When you think of the talented big men who have played football at Park View High School, Ben Coleman, Class of 1989, who went on to play at Wake Forest University and with four teams in the National Football League, is certainly at the top of the list.
“Big Ben” as he was affectionately known has a son that is now also on a path to potentially play on Sundays.
Ben Coleman, Jr, was a standout on the offensive line at Linfield Christian High School in Temecula, (CA) where his Dad served as the assistant head varsity football coach. “Little Ben” as his family and friends call him, received over 20 scholarship offers from schools all over the country including Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, Oregon, Syracuse and Washington State.
The 6-4, 325 lb., lineman ending up signing with the University of California three years ago. The current redshirt junior earned Pac-12 honorable mention honors this past season as well as Cal’s Bob Tessier Award as the team’s most improved offensive lineman.
Little Ben started 11 games last fall at left guard and became the first Cal player to earn Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honors since its inception in 2019.
“He’s now at the money spot at left tackle,” said his Dad, Ben Coleman, Sr.
The former Park View standout said he has a great relationship with his son. He said the lines could sometimes get a bit blurred when he was coaching him in high-school.
“The toughest thing you can do is coach your kid,” he said. “Sometimes those lines can be blurry but we have a great relationship. He is doing well at a Power Five school.”
Coleman said his son started on the defensive side of the ball in high-school and quickly became a student of the game which really helped with his move to offensive line.
“It is really important to be able to read and know what the defense is going to do and his IQ is really high,” he said.
Ben Coleman, Sr., was a 6-6, 265 lb., standout in football and basketball at Park View HS.
He earned Group AA All-State honors and All-Region I first team honors as a defensive lineman in his senior season for the Dragons as well as All-Southside District honors in both football and basketball.
“He was a good kid and a good student,” said former Park View principal Ben Taylor who was coaching at the school during Coleman’s playing days. “Ben was a good athlete and he had good feet and quick hands.”
A Wake Forest assistant coach came by the school during Coleman’s senior year and talked to Coach Wade Crutchfield about any kids that might have been overlooked.
Taylor said there was a game against Amelia HS that season when Coleman, as a defensive lineman, was able to track down a speedy running back who was zigzagging across the field and catch him at the 5-yard line.
“He never quit on the play,” Taylor said. “Wade gave the Wake Forest coach a couple of tapes and they called back the next day and said he demonstrated better footwork than any lineman they had.”
After signing with Wake Forest, Coleman, who played immediately as a freshman, struggled to find the success he had hoped for at defensive tackle in college and decided to try out for the basketball team.
Coleman had been the big man in the middle of the lane for the Dragons, averaging 16 points and eight rebounds per game in his senior season.
He earned a spot on the Demon Deacons’ basketball team in his sophomore year. Coleman said it was fun and it had an impact on him.
“I felt as though basketball did more for me than I did for the team,” he said after that season.
After talking with his football coaches, he decided to made the switch from defensive lineman to offensive lineman.
Coleman also rededicated himself in the weight room and increased his bench press to 440 pounds. While working hard on his physique, he also put a lot of work into studying his new position and it paid off as he was named to the All-ACC team in 1992.
“I don’t think there is any doubt about it,” Wake Forest coach Bill Dooley said at the time. “Ben is one of the outstanding linemen in the ACC.”
Coleman said one of his favorite memories in college was Wake Forest’s 39-35 win over Oregon in the Independence Bowl.
“We were down 31-10 in the third quarter,” he said. “But we wore them out in the second half and beat the tar out of them. Coach Dooley had said conditioning would be the difference and it was.”
Coleman was drafted in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft with Pick No. 32 by the Phoenix Cardinals, who became the Arizona Cardinals the following season.
He appeared in 12 games as a rookie and started 13 games in his second season before he was traded to Jacksonville midway through his third year.
Coleman started all 16 games for the Jaguars for three straight seasons beginning in 1996 and started 65 of the 74 games he played there.
Coleman started all 16 games for the San Diego Chargers in 2000 and started 10 of 15 games for the Washington Redskins in his final season of 2001.
He said one of his favorite memories playing in the NFL is also one that still hurts the most.
“In 1999 we went 14-2 in the regular season and had what seemed like a pro-bowler at almost every position,” Coleman said. “We were ‘touting the tater’ and that run was super special but we didn’t finish the deal and let the Tennessee Titans off the hook in the AFC Championship game.”
He said a 30-27 upset win over the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium in the 1996 playoffs is another of his top memories.
“They were full of hall of famers and pro-bowlers and it was one of the biggest upsets in playoff history which was super special,” he said. “It also helped set the tone for our amazing run in Jacksonville.”
Coleman said looking back at his high-school days, he believes even more local athletes could have played at the college or professional level.
“I am thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “I remember the comradery of our team and how Coach Crutchfield wanted us to be a good team and be successful. We had a lot of good players that could have played at the next level. You never forget the Friday night lights.”
Coleman said when he looks back on his career, he realizes he could have been even better.
“I was coached by some of the greatest line coaches ever,” he said. “I look back on my career and think that I could have been so much better but the journey is what has made Ben Coleman.”
He said he is enjoying following his son’s journey but the real lessons are about more than football.
“I want Ben to be a better son than me, a better Father than me, a better man than me,” Coleman said. “Don’t do what I did, do better. I want him to be better than I ever was.”
Coleman currently lives in Murrieta, California with his wife, Krista Jameison Coleman. In addition to their son, the Coleman’s have two adult daughters Tori and Haley who are students at Baylor University and the University of Southern California.
