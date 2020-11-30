Park View Senior Athlete Profiles: Nyjaè Talley

Name: Nyjaè Talley
Sport: Girls Basketball and Track
Age: 17
Favorite Food: Meatloaf
Favorite TV Show: Catfish
Favorite Music Artist: H.E.R
Favorite Sports Memory: Receiving the JV Coaches Award in my sophomore year.
What Will You Miss the Most this Season: In all honesty, I really wanted to walk across the court with the rest of the seniors on Senior Night.
Plans after Graduation: I plan to go to Southside Virginia Community College for another year and then transfer to a four-year college for my Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. I want to become a therapist for teenagers that suffer from mental health issues.
